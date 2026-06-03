Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Expected to Reach US$ 43.75 Billion by 2034

New York, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners, published its latest market intelligence report on the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 1.68 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 43.75 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.41% over the 2025 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) includes low-carbon jet fuels produced from non-petroleum sources like biofuels and synthesis routes like power-to-liquid, which can act as a drop-in replacement in existing aircraft operations. This market is growing at a rapid pace as airlines, governments, and aviation regulators are motivated to reduce lifecycle emissions from air travel. The newly introduced European ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation is seen as a significant policy driver. Demand is built on three fundamental tailwinds: stricter climate regulations, airline decarbonization commitments, and the surge of investment in SAF production technologies and supply chains. Although HEFA is still the most commercially mature technology at present, ATJ and PtL are the ones that are attracting more interest as potential scale-up pathways eventually. The largest consumer of the fuel is commercial aviation since it not only accounts for most fuel consumption but also faces the greatest emissions reduction pressure.

latest research on the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, covering market size forecasts, growth drivers, regulatory trends, and competitive insights. You may access the Sample document here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022601

Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: Europe is forecast to account for more than 35% of global market share in 2025, led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and UK.

Europe is forecast to account for more than 35% of global market share in 2025, led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and UK. North America: North America holds the second-largest share at over 25%, with the U.S. market projected to grow at a 45.65% CAGR through 2034.

North America holds the second-largest share at over 25%, with the U.S. market projected to grow at a 45.65% CAGR through 2034. Dominant Segment: Biofuel remains dominant in terms of market share and CAGR (%) from 2025 to 2034.

Biofuel remains dominant in terms of market share and CAGR (%) from 2025 to 2034. Fastest-Growing Segment: Commercial Aviation Segment to Register the Highest Market Share and the Highest CAGR

Primary Growth Driver: Infrastructure Investment and Urbanization

Worldwide, governments are enforcing SAF blending mandates that are essentially creating an assured market for the product. The EU's ReFuelEU Aviation regulation stipulates a gradual increase in the minimum proportion of SAF in jet fuel to reach 2% in 2025 and 6% in 2030, while the UK is aiming at a 9.5% SAF target by 2030. Such initiatives are triggering the demand for sustainable aviation fuels to soar. U.S. SAF Grand Challenge is aiming at an annual production level of 3 billion gallons by 2030, and 35 billion gallons by 2050, besides being backed by tax credits amounting to $1.75 per gallon under the Inflation Reduction Act.

These mandates are specifically designed around the aviation industry’s Net Zero commitment by 2050, supported by IATA and ICAO, in which Sustainable Aviation Fuels will play a pivotal role of about 65% in achieving that commitment. Significant investment is being made in building sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) plants due to government incentives and subsidies, and more than $10 billion has been invested globally since 2022. Regulatory support is the key driver of growth in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market, especially in North America, due to the favorable combination of national and state-level policies. In their absence, the high price of SAF at 2–5× of jet fuel costs could not make it successful.

Biofuel: A High-Value Fuel Type Segment

This biofuel's level of commercial maturity, mostly the HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids) route that accounts for 82% of current SAF production capacity, is what leads to this dominance. Biofuels made from renewable biological materials such as used cooking oil, animal fats, agricultural waste, and energy crops are widely available, easily scalable, and can be further processed with renewable hydrogen to produce jet fuel, as when it comes to HEFA-SPK.

Segment Analysis

Biofuel – Market: Leading Fuel Type Segment

Besides being environmentally sustainable, these fuels also meet the ASTM standard for blending with conventional jet fuel up to a 50% ratio, which means that they can be switched on aircraft engines and fuel infrastructures that are already in place without requiring any modifications (drop-in compatibility). But hydrogen Fuel and Power-to-Liquid (PtL) Fuel are still at the early stages of development, with PtL representing less than 1% of current production. This is mainly due to their high production costs and lack of sufficient renewable electricity infrastructure. The well-established production facilities and the low capital investment needed for biofuels have provided them a competitive edge over SAF producers worldwide.

Commercial Aviation Platform: Highest Market Share and Fastest-Growing Platform Segment

The commercial aircraft sector makes up the largest market segment within the SAF industry, accounting for more than 85% of the total SAF demand. As the aviation industry strives to become net-zero in emissions by 2050, commercial aircraft companies are encouraged to invest heavily in SAF as an alternative means of emissions reduction. According to reports, commercial aviation companies could achieve around 65% of the required emissions reduction through SAF use. There are at least over 60 airlines worldwide with clear SAF blending targets for 2030, most aiming for 10-15%.

Commercial aviation involves high fuel consumption rates of around 300 million tons per year. The use of SAF blends with conventional jet fuel up to 50% is possible under ASTM standards for commercial aircraft, which eliminates engine modifications for such blends. Besides, corporations require carbon-neutral air transport, and the EU, UK, and US enforce regulations mandating SAF use. Increased global demand for air travel, which is forecasted to double by 2050 and tight regulatory frameworks for emissions, make commercial aviation the leading SAF market segment.

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Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Fastest-Growing Market

Asia Pacific is expanding quickly because aviation demand is rising, governments are introducing blending targets, and regional producers are beginning to scale commercial output. Japan is moving toward a 10% SAF mandate by 2030, Singapore has set near-term SAF adoption goals, and India has announced SAF targets starting in 2027, which together are accelerating regional uptake. China remains a major long-term opportunity because of its scale and early SAF production targets, while India is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets due to aviation expansion and policy support. Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, is also gaining momentum as airlines and governments adopt roadmaps and early blending commitments.

North America - Sustained by Established Demand Base

North America holds the second-largest share of the global market at over 25%. It is supported by a mature aviation sector, strong airline offtake activity, and policy-backed decarbonization efforts. The United States is the main regional driver, with SAF market growth reinforced by federal clean energy investment and wider aviation decarbonization incentives. Canada adds incremental demand through its clean fuel and aviation initiatives, while the broader region benefits from large airline networks and early commercialization of SAF supply chains. Compared with Asia Pacific, North America is more established in current market size, while Asia Pacific has the stronger growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Government Mandates and Incentives Driving Rapid Market Expansion: A major opportunity for the sustainable aviation fuel market lies in expanding government mandates and financial incentives that are accelerating SAF adoption globally. The European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation regulation and the UK’s SAF mandate, both effective from January 2025, require aviation fuel suppliers to blend increasing percentages of SAF, projecting global demand to reach approximately 2 million tonnes in 2025 alone. Beyond 2030, these mandates are expected to drive demand to 40 million tonnes by 2035. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act provides tax credits of up to $1.75 per gallon for low-carbon SAF. At the same time, state-level programs like California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard offer additional revenue streams. These policies de-risk private investment in SAF production facilities, with over $10 billion in announced investments since 2022.

High Production Costs and Limited Feedstock Availability: Despite its environmental benefits, the sustainable aviation fuel market faces a critical challenge: high production costs and limited availability of sustainable feedstocks. SAF currently costs 2–5 times more than conventional Jet A-1 fuel, making widespread adoption economically difficult for airlines operating on thin margins. The most mature SAF pathway, HEFA (hydroprocessed ester and fatty acids), accounts for 82% of current production capacity but is constrained by limited supplies of waste oils, used cooking oil, and animal fats. These feedstocks are also competing with other industries like renewable diesel and biodiesel, driving up prices further. Emerging pathways such as Power-to-Liquid (e-SAF) using green hydrogen and captured CO₂ offer long-term scalability but require massive capital investment in renewable energy infrastructure and electrolyzers. In 2024, global SAF production reached only 1 million tonnes, supplying less than 0.2% of total aviation fuel demand. Without significant scale-up, production costs will remain prohibitively high.

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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

Siemens Partnered with CAPHENIA for SAF Production

In February 2026, Siemens and the cleantech company CAPHENIA entered a partnership to scale the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). SAF is a synthetic kerosene made from renewable feedstocks that can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 80 percent compared to fossil kerosene. As the preferred automation and digitalization partner, Siemens will provide digitalization and automation solutions for CAPHENIA's plasma technology, which converts bio-methane into synthesis gas. The goal is a standardized concept that enables the global rollout of commercial production facilities.





DHL Express and SAF One Announced Offtake Agreement

In May 2026, DHL Express and Dubai-based next-generation SAF developer SAF One today announced the signing of a landmark offtake agreement, bringing the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility in the Middle East into DHL's global SAF supply network. Under the agreement and as a key customer for the facility, DHL Express will receive long-term access to 25,000 metric tons of unblended (neat) SAF per year - a total of 250,000 metric tons over a ten-year term from the start of production, planned from 2028. The SAF will be produced at SAF One's flagship plant in Bahrain, enabling measurable lifecycle CO2e reductions across DHL's regional and intercontinental air network, and supporting DHL's aim to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels to 30 percent by 2030.

Leading Sustainable Aviation Fuel Companies

Company Profile Neste Oyj World’s leading producer of renewable diesel and SAF; one of the most established commercial SAF suppliers globally. World Energy LLC First commercial-scale SAF producer and one of the longest-serving clean fuel suppliers in North America; operates major SAF production at Paramount, California. TotalEnergies SE Major integrated energy company scaling SAF production in Europe and beyond; targeting more than 0.5 million tons per year from 2028 and about 1.5 million tons per year by 2030 across multiple regions. Shell plc Global energy major and one of the largest SAF traders and suppliers, with expanding offtake agreements and broad airport distribution coverage. Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. U.S.-based SAF developer focused on waste-to-fuel pathways; positioned around municipal solid waste conversion, though commercialization has been uneven relative to larger peers. Gevo, Inc. Renewable chemicals and fuels company developing low-carbon jet fuel pathways, especially alcohol-to-jet and other renewable feedstock solutions. Eni S.p.A. Italian energy major active in renewable fuels and SAF through its biorefining and decarbonization strategy. SKYNRG B.V. SAF specialist focused on project development, supply chain buildout, and market enablement rather than large-scale fossil-based legacy refining. OMV Aktiengesellschaft European energy company investing in renewable fuels and SAF capacity as part of its low-carbon transition strategy. Aemetis, Inc. U.S. renewable fuels company developing SAF and other advanced biofuels from waste-based and low-carbon feedstocks. LanzaJet, LLC Technology and project-development company known for alcohol-to-jet SAF, helping commercialize next-generation pathways Red Rock Biofuels LLC Waste-to-fuels developer focused on forest residue-based renewable jet fuel and diesel production Montana Renewables Major U.S. SAF and renewable diesel producer with one of the larger commercial SAF production platforms in North America Honeywell International Inc. Technology provider with key SAF process and licensing capabilities, especially around refining and conversion technologies Sasol Limited South Africa-based energy and chemicals company with SAF technology and commercialization interests, particularly in Fischer-Tropsch and synthetic fuel pathways





About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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