Angelini Ventures Marks First Portfolio Company Exit as ResMed Acquires Noctrix Health for $340 million

Noctrix Health acquisition validates Angelini Ventures’ strategy of investing in innovative healthcare companies addressing significant unmet medical needs and advancing connected health

Rome, Italy, 3rd June 2026 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and HealthTech, announces that portfolio company Noctrix Health has been acquired by ResMed (NYSE: RMD), a global leader in sleep health and respiratory care, in a transaction valued at $340 million.

The transaction further strengthens Angelini Ventures’ mission to support the next generation of healthcare innovators, combining capital with strategic expertise, operational capabilities and a global network of founders, investors and academic partners. It also reinforces Angelini Ventures’ strategy of backing differentiated healthcare technologies that address significant unmet medical needs and enable more connected and scalable models of care. Through ResMed’s planned integration of Noctrix Health’s technology into its broader sleep health ecosystem, the acquisition has the potential to expand patient access and enhance the delivery of care.

Founded in 2016, Noctrix Health is a medical technology company focused on developing wearable, clinically validated neuromodulation therapies for chronic neurological and sleep-related conditions. Its lead product, Nidra, is the first FDA-authorized non-invasive therapy for moderate-to-severe Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), offering a differentiated treatment option for millions of patients affected by the condition globally.

Angelini Ventures invested in Noctrix Health in 2024 as part of the company’s $40 million Series C financing round, alongside leading healthcare investors, supporting the company’s next phase of clinical and commercial growth.

“This marks our first successful exit, reaffirming our strategy of backing disruptive healthcare companies with the potential to address significant unmet medical needs,” said Paolo Di Giorgio, CEO and Managing Director of Angelini Ventures. “Noctrix Health exemplifies the type of company we seek to support - combining cutting-edge science, technological innovation and clear clinical relevance. We are delighted to see that the company’s technology will become integrated into ResMed’s broader connected health ecosystem, creating new opportunities to expand patient access and impact at scale.”

“It has been a privilege to partner with the Noctrix team during such a pivotal phase of the company’s growth,” added Tanja Dowe, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures and Board Observer at Noctrix Health prior to the acquisition. “The speed and quality of execution across clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization have been exceptional. We are proud to have supported the company as it advanced a first-in-class therapy for patients with Restless Legs Syndrome.”

Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Industries, commented: “This milestone further reflects Angelini Industries’ commitment to support scientific and technological innovation capable of generating meaningful impact for patients and healthcare systems worldwide. Noctrix represents a compelling example of how breakthrough healthcare innovation can evolve into scalable solutions with global relevance.”

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Notes to Editors

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures is a global venture capital firm and part of Angelini Industries, a leading Italian multi-sector industrial group. Launched in 2022 with an initial €300 million capital commitment, the firm invests in companies developing breakthrough solutions in biotechnology, medtech, and digital health. To date, Angelini Ventures has built a portfolio of 25 companies across Europe and North America dedicated to extending life expectancy and improving patient outcomes. In December 2025, the firm expanded its impact through a €150 million co-financing partnership with the European Investment Bank. Angelini Ventures is headquartered in Rome, with a strategic presence in Singapore and Boston, and employs a team of over 20 professionals located across key life sciences hubs in Europe, Asia, and North America. www.angeliniventures.com

Contacts

Angelini Ventures

Martina Palmese, Communications Coordinator

martina.palmese@angeliniventures.com

Media contacts for Italy - SEC Newgate Italia

Daniele Pinosa, daniele.pinosa@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3357233872

Fausta Tagliarini; fausta.tagliarini@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3476474513

Daniele Murgia; daniele.murgia@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3384330031

Media contacts outside Italy - MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Mark Swallow

angeliniventures@medistrava.com