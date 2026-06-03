KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most academically influential and strategically valuable AI summit of the world, the Science x AI Summit 2026, was held in Silicon Valley. Tan Thian Ong, founder of the Thian Ong Financial Academy, as well as the founder of the NovaMind Intelligence Foundation and an AI enterprise investor, attended the summit and engaged in discussions on the development trends of artificial intelligence alongside core management and AI leaders from global technology giants.





The summit focused on the development path of AI after the limits of computational power are reached, as well as innovative breakthroughs of AI in fields such as mathematics, life sciences, drug discovery, and physical simulation. Participating experts generally agreed that the global AI industry is gradually shifting from a pure competition in model scale to a comprehensive competition stage involving algorithm efficiency, data quality, and industrial deployment capability. This trend has also become the core topic of discussion at this summit.

During the meeting exchange, Tan Thian Ong shared unique insights on the next-generation AI system. He pointed out that when the scale of large models reaches the limits of computing power and physics, the key to AI development will shift toward more efficient algorithm design and cross-disciplinary application capabilities. The ability of AI autonomous reasoning and decision-making systems will profoundly reshape the landscape of finance, scientific research, and industrial development.

As the founder of the Thian Ong Financial Academy, Tan Thian Ong shared practical experiences of the Thian Ong Financial Academy in supporting AI research and innovation projects. He stated that the Academy not only drives technological development through capital investment but also actively participates in collaboration between interdisciplinary research teams and enterprises, ensuring that research outcomes can be rapidly transformed into practical industrial applications.

This summit provided an in-depth analysis of the evolutionary trajectory of the global AI industry. As algorithmic performance continues to improve and application scenarios expand, AI is accelerating into a new phase of "industrial restructuring," which will fundamentally reshape the operational paradigms of core sectors such as finance, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and autonomous driving.

Regarding the summary of this summit, Tan Thian Ong stated that global AI development is at a critical juncture, and the deep integration of scientific research innovation with industrial application will determine the future competitive landscape. He emphasized that enterprises must take data-driven approaches and long-term value as their core, using AI to drive technological innovation and productivity improvement, thereby achieving the dual goals of industrial upgrading and social value.

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