Xcube.bio Strengthens Board with Appointment of Three Distinguished Non-Executive Directors

ZUG, Switzerland, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcubebio AG, a market entry acceleration engine for innovative biopharma and transformative therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Carinne Brouillon, Pascal Noth and Jaak Peeters to its Board of Directors, adding exceptional expertise in biopharmaceuticals, global strategy, innovation, and commercial leadership to support xcube.bio’s mission to help innovative therapies reach patients faster.

“I am delighted to welcome Carinne, Pascal and Jaak to our Board of Directors,” said Jan Boehler, Co-founder and chairman of the Board of xcube.bio. “Their combined experience and proven leadership in biopharma commercialization, innovation, and global strategy will be invaluable as we scale our market entry platform and support more groundbreaking therapies in reaching European patients. We are thrilled to have such accomplished leaders join us at this exciting stage of our growth.”

Carinne Brouillon, PharmD, is a retired member of the Board of Managing Directors at Boehringer Ingelheim, where she formerly led the Human Pharma Business Unit. With a distinguished career in the pharmaceutical industry, including several global leadership roles at Janssen and Johnson & Johnson, she brings deep expertise in commercial strategy, pipeline development, patient engagement, and global pharmaceutical operations. She currently serves on several supervisory boards and as a senior advisor.

Pascal Noth is a senior private equity investor with over two decades in European biopharma growth investing and M&A. He is an independent investor and the former Head of Private Equity Health & Life Europe at Partners Group, where he led the firm's biopharma investing franchise. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Palamon Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs, and began his career at Monitor Group. He serves on the Board of Directors of several healthcare and life sciences companies and brings deep expertise across venture investing, growth financing, international operations, and biopharma commercialization.

Jaak Peeters is an independent strategic advisor in biotech and global public health. He previously served as Company Group Chairman for Global Strategy, Innovation and New Businesses at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, where he had a 40-year career. His expertise spans pharmaceutical commercialization, portfolio innovation, new business development, and global health strategy.

“These appointments reflect xcube.bio’s commitment to building a world-class governance structure to drive its ambitious expansion plans in the European biopharmaceutical landscape,” said Pierre-Henri Belin, co-founder and CEO of xcube.bio.

About xcube.bio

Xcube.bio is a market entry acceleration engine for innovative biopharma and transformative therapeutics. With a focus on building and scaling biotech ventures in Europe, xcube.bio provides operational, financial, and strategic support to accelerate the development and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies. For more information visit www.xcube.bio

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