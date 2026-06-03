NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations at the National Lipid Association (NLA) 2026 Scientific Sessions

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present data highlighting the potential for obicetrapib as a novel, oral, low-dose therapy for hypercholesterolemia, at the National Lipid Association (NLA) 2026 Scientific Sessions, taking place on June 11 – 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Novel Cholesterol Lowering Drugs: Can phase 2/3 clinical trial safety assessments predict cardiovascular event outcome trial efficacy?

Abstract Number: 353

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT

Location: Kiosk #35

Presenter: Charles Shear

Title: Mediation Analysis on LDL-C and LPa from Pooled Broadway and Brooklyn MACE Data

Abstract Number: 220

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 10:30 AM CDT

Location: Kiosk #35

Presenter: Michael Szarek, Ph.D.

Title: Safety of Obicetrapib: An Integrated Phase III Safety Analysis

Abstract Number: 165

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 10:30 AM CDT

Location: Kiosk #4

Presenter: Adam J. Nelson, Ph.D.

Title: CETP Inhibition With Obicetrapib Preserved Kidney Function in Patients at High Cardiovascular Risk: Results From the BROADWAY Trial

Abstract Number: 182

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 1:50 PM CDT

Location: Kiosk #40

Presenter: Liffert Vogt, M.D., Ph.D.

Title: Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Obicetrapib in Moderate Hepatic Impairment: Phase I Study Results

Abstract Number: 249

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT

Location: Kiosk #4

Presenter: John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Chief Scientific Officer, NewAmsterdam Pharma

Title: Obicetrapib CETP inhibition remodels HDL2 and raises ApoM, S1P, ApoA1 monomers, boosting plasma xanthophyll and carotenoid levels

Abstract Number: 251

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 1:50 PM CDT

Location: Kiosk #55

Presenter: Eric J. Niesor, Ph.D.

Title: Cardiovascular Events in People with Normal Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Levels but Discordantly High Levels of Small/Medium LDL Particles

Abstract Number: 262

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT

Location: Kiosk #43

Presenter: Floriaan Schmidt, Ph.D.

Title: Intolerance and Adverse Events with High-Intensity Statin Therapy in Real-World Practice

Abstract Number: 322

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 1:50 PM CDT

Location: Kiosk #7

Presenter: Jennifer A. Kammerer, Pharm.D., MMI, CPHIMS, Director, HEOR Research, NewAmsterdam Pharma

Title: Suboptimal Adherence and LDL-C Goal Attainment with High Intensity versus Moderate to-Low Intensity Statins in Real-World Practice

Abstract Number: 323

Date and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT

Location: Kiosk #7

Presenter: Jennifer A. Kammerer, Pharm.D., MMI, CPHIMS, Director, HEOR Research, NewAmsterdam Pharma

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN, BROADWAY and TANDEM trials, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of MACE. The Company completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com