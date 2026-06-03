Integer to Participate in Truist Securities 2026 MedTech Conference on June 16

PLANO, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced participation in the Truist Securities 2026 MedTech Conference, to be held June 16, 2026. Members of the Integer executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of Integer’s website at investor.integer.net.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in the world, serving the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management markets. As a strategic partner of choice, we advance the goals of our medical device customers through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, with a relentless commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Media Relations:

Misty Tippen

misty.tippen@integer.net

469-536-6702

Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

kristen.stewart@integer.net

551-337-3973