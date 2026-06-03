V2 Communications Marks 20 Years of Shaping Markets and Building Market Leaders

BOSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2 Communications (V2), an award-winning integrated communications and PR firm that specializes in working with AI, B2B, healthcare and climate and energy technology brands, celebrated its 20th anniversary as part of Boston Tech Week. To mark the start of its third decade shaping narratives and storytelling for innovative technology brands, V2 also unveiled a newly redesigned website.

Since its founding in 2006, V2 has partnered with disruptive technology companies to shape industry conversations, elevate executive voices and drive measurable business outcomes through strategic communications. Over the past two decades, the firm has continued to expand its portfolio of services to stay ahead of evolving marketing and communications trends. As a fully integrated communications firm today, V2 serves as the partner of choice, delivering earned, owned, paid and AI-informed communications strategies for some of the world's most innovative organizations.

The updated website marks the next chapter in V2's growth, showcasing the firm's evolving capabilities, deep industry expertise and approach to helping brands increase visibility across traditional media, digital channels and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms.

"Our industry has transformed dramatically over the last two decades, but our commitment to helping tech companies tell meaningful stories hasn't changed," said Jean Serra, founder and CEO of V2 Communications. "As we enter our next chapter, we're energized by the opportunities ahead, particularly in helping brands navigate an increasingly AI-driven communications landscape."

The V2 website serves as a digital reflection of the firm today - modern, strategic and relationship-driven. From its streamlined design to its intuitive user experience, the site was built to reflect the polished, thoughtful approach V2 brings to every client engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is V2 Communications?

V2 Communications is an integrated PR firm that enables AI, B2B, healthcare and climate and energy technology companies to build visibility, credibility and market leadership through strategic communications programs.

How long has V2 Communications been in business?

Founded in 2006, V2 Communications is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026.

What services does V2 Communications provide?

V2 provides media relations, public relations, executive visibility, thought leadership, content strategy, social media, integrated communications, corporate communications, AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services.

What is AI Visibility?

AI Visibility is V2's approach to helping organizations improve how their expertise, executives, content and brand are surfaced, cited and discovered across AI-powered search and answer engines.

What industries does V2 serve?

V2 specializes in B2B technology, enterprise software, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, climate and energy technology, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and other innovation-driven industries.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an award-winning integrated communications firm that helps innovative companies build visibility, credibility and market leadership. Specializing in B2B technology, healthcare, climate and AI sectors, V2 combines earned, owned, paid and AI-informed communications strategies to help brands shape conversations and drive measurable business outcomes. The firm's expertise spans media relations, executive visibility, content strategy, social media, AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). For more information, visit www.v2comms.com.

Contact:

Deanna Hoffman

Dhoffman@v2comms.com