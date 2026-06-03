POT + PAN LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE, SHOWCASING NEW LINE OF EDIBLES AT THE FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN ASPEN

 | Source: Pot + Pan Pot + Pan

Portland, ME

Portland, ME, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHO: Culinary-first edibles innovator Pot + Pan is pleased to announce its new line of products, now available for delivery nationwide. The brand will mark its national debut as the only THC-food producer at the Food & Wine Classic’s Grand Tasting Pavillion in Aspen, Colorado.

Pot + Pan is among the fastest-growing THC-infused brands, featuring high-end, 1950s-inspired, child-resistant packaged edibles that promote responsible partaking. 

Pot + Pan’s popularity has skyrocketed for its creative and culinary reimagining of the edible cannabis market, as lauded by media outlets such as Forbes, Edible Maine, Business Insider, and Bon Appetit.

WHAT: Popular gourmet edibles, including (starting at a baseline of 2.5mg per serving) now available to customers nationally. 

Chicly packaged, Pot + Pan’s offerings feature a modern take on nostalgic, classic American flavor profiles such as Lemon Cream Chocolate with real vanilla bean, 75% Dark Chocolate sweetened with maple sugar, and juicy Half & Half gummies with sweet tea + tart lemonade.

Up until now, Pot + Pan products have been available exclusively in Maine.

WHEN: June 19-21, 2026

WHERE: Food & Wine Classic’s Grand Tasting Pavillion. Now in its 43rd year, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen brings together more than 60 nationally-celebrated chefs, sommeliers, and drinks experts. Its signature Grand Tasting Pavilion is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees. For more information and to purchase passes, visit https://classic.foodandwine.com/

HOW: Pot + Pan edibles are available for purchase at http://www.potandpan.com/ .

ABOUT POT + PAN
Since its launch in 2022, women-owned Pot + Pan has rapidly emerged as a leader in the cannabis industry through its innovative, food-first approach to micro-dosed edibles with an array of tempting retro-inspired, perfectly-portioned gourmet baked goods and confections.
All products are available in low dose options and are beautifully presented in child-resistant packaging. For more information, visit https://www.potandpan.com/ and @potandpanofficial on social media (Facebook) (Instagram).

Pot + Pan Press Kit, containing official images, product details, and more available at https://www.potandpan.com/fresh-baked 

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                Pot + Pan founders

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
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                                #infusedfoods
                            
                            
                                #womenowned
                            
                            
                                #edibles
                            
                            
                                #thc
                            
                            
                                #foodandwineclassic
                            
                            
                                #aspen
                            
                            
                                #nationwideshipping
                            

                



        


    

        
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