Grayscale Investments Launches the Lowest Gross Fee Hyperliquid ETP in the U.S. with Grayscale® Hyperliquid Staking ETF (Ticker: HYPG)

STAMFORD, Conn., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced the launch of Grayscale® Hyperliquid Staking ETF (Ticker: HYPG), which has begun trading on Nasdaq as a new exchange-traded product (ETP). The new product offers investors exposure to HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid protocol, while seeking to capture staking rewards generated through active participation in the network’s staking process. HYPG launches with the lowest gross fee among U.S. Hyperliquid ETPs, making it the most cost-efficient way for investors to access exposure to HYPE through an exchange-traded product[1].

Grayscale Hyperliquid Staking ETF (“HYPG” or the “Fund”), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“40 Act”), and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. HYPG is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. HYPG is not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in HYPG is not a direct investment in HYPE.

Launched in 2024, Hyperliquid has quickly emerged as one of the most advanced decentralized blockchains in the industry and operates at meaningful scale across volume, fees, and open interest. The protocol is designed to expand into a broader system that functions as a smart contract platform and as a venue for deploying and trading new markets within a single integrated environment. It also enables developers to build applications on shared liquidity and trading infrastructure, rather than having to build and scale their own markets from the ground up.

Hyperliquid has also become one of the top-earning protocols in decentralized finance, with approximately $857 million earned in 2025 alone. Of those fees, 99%[2] have gone into the protocol via buybacks, positioning HYPE as one of the most value-accretive tokens in decentralized finance[3]. Sustained fee revenue since launch also indicates product market fit, reflecting users’ willingness to pay to use the chain.

Grayscale believes Hyperliquid has a credible path to becoming a core piece of onchain financial infrastructure as its shared liquidity model and growing institutional relevance position it as a unique player within the digital asset ecosystem.

“The launch of HYPG on Nasdaq reflects our conviction that Hyperliquid represents something genuinely differentiated in the digital asset landscape, a protocol built to support onchain trading and market activity at scale.” said Krista Lynch, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, at Grayscale. “HYPG is structured to provide investors a straightforward way to access the growth potential of HYPE and participate in its staking activity through an exchange-traded product, carrying the lowest gross fee in its category as more of the world's financial infrastructure continues to move onchain.”

In addition to providing investors with exposure to HYPE, HYPG is designed to participate in network staking, a core mechanism that supports the security and operations of the Hyperliquid protocol. Earned staking rewards, net of applicable fees and expenses, may be reflected in the Fund’s net asset value, offering investors a potential additional source of return beyond price appreciation. HYPE staking rewards have historically averaged approximately 2.2% per year**.

For more information about HYPG, please visit: https://etfs.grayscale.com/HYPG

About Grayscale

Grayscale is the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with exposure to more than 45 digital assets through a suite of over 35 investment products, spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

*Largest crypto-focused asset manager based on AUM as of 3/31/2026. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**stakingrewards.com. Daily average from 5/1/25 to 04/21/26. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Staking rewards are paid to the Fund, subject to change and are not guaranteed.

This information must be preceded or accompanied by a Grayscale Hyperliquid Staking ETF prospectus, which may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing in digital assets involves significant risk and heightened volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund is not suitable for all investors, may be deemed speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. An investment should be considered only by persons who can bear the risk of total loss associated with an investment in the Fund.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

When a Fund stakes its underlying asset, the token is subject to the risks attendant to staking generally. Staking requires that the Fund lock up the token for the period of time required by the staking protocol, meaning that the Fund cannot sell or transfer the staked token, thereby making it illiquid for the period it is being staked. In addition, during the lock-up period, the Fund is subject to the market price volatility of underlying asset, and it may miss opportunities to sell during opportune times. During the unstaking period, the Fund may miss out on earning opportunities because, in some cases, the staked token may not earn rewards during the unstaking period or may only earn rewards during part of the unstaking period. Staked assets are also subject to security breaches, network downtime or attacks, smart contract vulnerabilities, and validator or custodian failure or compromise, which can result in a complete loss of the staked asset or a loss of any rewards.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

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