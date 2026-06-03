Concord Crest Real Estate Expands Rapidly Across South Florida and Announces the Addition of Veteran Land Planner Frank Arbelaez

MIAMI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than one year after launching operations in South Florida, Concord Crest Real Estate (“CCRE”), the full-service land-use advisory and permit expediting firm formed through a partnership between Crest Real Estate and Concord Wilshire Companies, announced significant growth across the region with more than 20 active permitting and entitlement projects currently in its pipeline spanning multiple asset classes and municipalities throughout South Florida.

The company was launched in 2025 to provide a highly specialized platform focused on reducing entitlement and permitting risk, accelerating development timelines, streamlining municipal approvals, and helping clients navigate increasingly complex land-use and governmental processes across South Florida.

Since its launch, CCRE has rapidly emerged as a leading land-use advisor and permit expeditor to developers, owners, investors, architects, and consultants involved in some of the region’s most complex and high-profile real estate developments. The firm currently represents projects across several of South Florida’s most exclusive and sought-after submarkets, including Star Island, Indian Creek, Bal Harbour, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.

CCRE’s active pipeline includes a broad range of asset types, including waterfront condominiums, hotels, office developments, golf and recreation, mixed-use, master-planned residential communities, and ultra high-end custom residential estates. The company’s clients include several of South Florida’s leading institutional development, investment, and construction firms, along with several prominent private property owners and developers.

“Our team is relentlessly focused on delivering results-driven solutions that help clients reduce risk, increase certainty, save meaningful time and costs, and ultimately get shovels in the ground or certificates of occupancy delivered quickly and efficiently, said Nate Sirang, Co-Founder of CCRE and President of Concord Wilshire Companies. We bring extensive hands-on development, permitting and entitlement experience across virtually every major asset type and municipality in South Florida, which allows us to provide strategic value far beyond traditional permit expediting.”

In conjunction with its continued growth, CCRE also announced the addition of Frank Arbelaez to the firm’s leadership team. Arbelaez specializes in regional and urban planning and brings more than 20 years of public and private sector experience throughout South Florida.

Arbelaez joins Concord Crest Real Estate from Miami-Dade County, where he most recently served as Lead Principal Land Use Planner. Throughout his career, he has held senior planning and land-use positions involving major projects and governmental processes across Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, and Broward County.

“Frank’s depth of experience and institutional knowledge across South Florida is an enormous asset to our clients and our team,” said Jason Somers, Co-Founder of CCRE and President of Crest Real Estate. “The demand for our services has grown rapidly because developers today need cost-effective experienced professionals who possess unique skillsets to work collaboratively with municipalities, ownership groups, architects, project managers, owner’s representatives, and attorneys to create value and efficiently move projects forward. Our mission is to help turn ambitious visions and concepts into reality.”

CCRE was formed through a strategic partnership between Crest Real Estate and Concord Wilshire Companies, combining decades of experience in entitlement strategy, permit expediting, development, construction, acquisitions, community outreach, and governmental relations.

Crest Real Estate has established itself as one of the leading entitlement and permit expediting firms in the Greater Los Angeles market, representing billions of dollars in developments and some of the industry’s most architecturally significant projects. Concord Wilshire Companies is a nationally recognized real estate development and construction company with more than $13 billion in completed and acquired assets and over 30 years of experience in South Florida.

Together, the firms created CCRE to meet growing market demand for sophisticated land-use advisory and entitlement expertise across South Florida’s rapidly evolving development landscape.

CCRE provides a comprehensive suite of services, including due diligence and feasibility analysis, land-use and zoning strategy, entitlement and permit expediting, governmental relations, public hearing coordination, community outreach, development advisory, and strategic project team coordination.

As South Florida continues to experience unprecedented development activity and increasing regulatory complexity, CCRE expects continued expansion throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

For more information, visit: Concordcrestrealestate.com



ABOUT CREST REAL ESTATE

Crest Real Estate is the top entitlement and permit expediting firm in the Greater Los Angeles market, representing some of the city’s most iconic real estate projects across the residential, hospitality, commercial, medical, retail, and institutional sectors. Crest provides strategic guidance rooted in regulatory and procedural expertise combined with a deep understanding of architecture and engineering, which has enabled Crest to help clients achieve their development objectives with the maximum real estate output at the fastest pace possible. Since its inception, Crest has serviced over $10 billion in developments, working with top architects and designers around the world.

ABOUT CONCORD WILSHIRE

Concord Wilshire is a nationally recognized leader in residential, resort, and mixed-use real estate development and construction with over $13 billion in total value of developed and acquired assets. Since 1992, Concord Wilshire has been developing, constructing, and investing in distinguished real estate assets in major markets throughout the United States. Concord Wilshire has received an array of accolades for many of its developments throughout the nation in recognition of its commitment to development, marketing, architectural design, and interior design. Concord Wilshire has a successful and extensive track record that spans multiple investment cycles.





