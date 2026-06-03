Obra Capital Closes Fourth CLO Offering for $403.05M

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced the closing of its fourth Collateralized Loan Obligation (“CLO”) offering (“Obra CLO 4”) at $403.05 million in size. The close brings Obra’s total CLO transaction issuance to over $1.75 billion in just two years, highlighting growing institutional support and strong demand as the firm becomes an established issuer in the market.

Since inception in 2009, Obra has developed a differentiated suite of investment offerings across various asset classes, advancing its dedicated CLO investment strategy as part of its broader pursuit of delivering long-term value for investors. Obra CLO 4 will be managed by Obra CLO Management LLC, operating within the firm’s leveraged finance platform led by Scott Macklin, Head of US Leveraged Finance, and Peter Polanskyj, Chief Investment Officer.

Obra has remained steadfast in its goal to deliver asymmetric and differentiated risk-adjusted returns for investors globally. “The pricing and closing of our fourth CLO during a period characterized by continued macroeconomic uncertainty and resultant volatility was possible due to the substantial effort Obra has committed to building a durable CLO platform,” said Peter Polanskyj. “We are grateful for Obra’s ongoing partnerships and investors’ recognition of our consistent, disciplined investment approach and our focus on delivering attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market environments.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as placement agent. Milbank LLP provided legal representation for Obra.

About Obra Capital

Obra is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment strategies and solutions across insurance and credit verticals. The firm aims to generate long-term value and attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities that span investing, sourcing, structuring and servicing, Obra strives to provide differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of April 30, 2026, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra’s registered investment advisors, was approximately $7.3 billion. Obra owns and operates a CLO management business, a commercial real estate lending platform and an indirect automobile finance company. For more information about Obra and its registered investment advisors, please visit www.obra.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Obra@gagnierfc.com

646-569-5897