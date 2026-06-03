Noah Medical Appoints Dr. Krish Bhadra as Chief Pulmonary Advisor

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noah Medical , a medical robotics company dedicated to earlier, more accurate lung cancer diagnosis, announced the appointment of Krish Bhadra, MD, as Chief Pulmonary Advisor. In this newly created role, Dr. Bhadra will guide Noah Medical’s clinical education, evidence strategy, and product development efforts as the company works to expand access to advanced robotic bronchoscopy and improve outcomes for the millions of patients at risk for lung cancer.

One of the nation’s foremost experts in image-guided robotic bronchoscopy, Dr. Bhadra, Interventional Pulmonologist at Stanford Medicine, is a fellowship-trained interventional pulmonologist who has spent his career pushing the boundaries of what robotic bronchoscopy can achieve. He was one of the first physicians in the United States to implement digital tomosynthesis in bronchoscopy and was an early adopter of cone beam CT technology, both innovations that have set new standards for diagnostic precision.

Dr. Bhadra has performed more than 2,300 Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy procedures and has authored many peer-reviewed publications. His clinical and research work spans procedural optimization, imaging integration, and technique standardization, with notable contributions in apneic oxygenation, ventilation strategies, and prone positioning to enhance diagnostic yield and patient safety.

“Dr. Bhadra is among the most accomplished and innovative practitioners in robotic bronchoscopy in the world,” said Jian Zhang, CEO of Noah Medical. “His firsthand expertise in image-guided robotic navigation, his record of advancing the field through research, and his genuine dedication to improving outcomes for lung cancer patients make him exactly the partner we need as we scale the Galaxy System’s impact.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve been focused on making advanced bronchoscopy safer, more accurate, and more reproducible, regardless of where a patient is treated or who is performing the procedure,” said Dr. Bhadra. “Noah Medical is deeply aligned with that mission. The Galaxy System is a platform that can genuinely move the needle on early lung cancer detection, and I’m excited to help more physicians and their patients benefit from it.”

Dr. Bhadra has been a sought-after collaborator in multicenter research and medical device development and an educator at national and international forums. He has served as National Co-Chair of the CommonSpirit Health (formerly Catholic Health Initiatives) Lung Council and as a member of the GO2 for Lung Cancer Foundation Scientific Board. He completed fellowships in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Health System and the University of Vermont Medical Center, and earned his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. The company’s flagship platform, the Galaxy System, delivers real-time lesion targeting to enable best-in-class diagnostic accuracy across multiple indications, including early lung cancer detection. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, and backed by leading institutional investors, Noah Medical brings together engineers, clinicians, and industry veterans from the world’s top healthcare companies to reimagine what robotic bronchoscopy can do for patients and physicians. For more information, visit noahmed.com.

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Noah Medical

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eab88e40-ddbe-49c6-af12-7d00c577a8f6