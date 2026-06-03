RadNet Announces a Proposed $200 Million Incremental Term Loan to Fund Strategic Growth Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) (“ RadNet ”), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of outpatient imaging centers and a premier developer of radiology digital health solutions, today announced that it seeks to secure an incremental term loan in the aggregate principal amount of $200 million (the “ Proposed 2026 Incremental Term Loan ”) pursuant to a proposed amendment (the “ Proposed Amendment ”) to its Third Amended and Restated First Lien Credit and Guaranty Agreement, as amended (the “ Existing Credit Agreement ” and, the transaction, the “ Loan Transaction ”).

If consummated, the Proposed 2026 Incremental Term Loan would be added to and form a part of the existing term loan under the Existing Credit Agreement (the “ Existing Term Loan ”). The Proposed 2026 Incremental Term Loan would mature on April 18, 2031—coincident with the maturity date of the Existing Term Loan under the Existing Credit Agreement.

The proceeds of the Proposed 2026 Incremental Term Loan are expected to be used to finance future acquisitions, organic expansion initiatives, health system partnerships and for other general corporate purposes, providing RadNet with additional flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities across its national imaging center network and technology platforms.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RadNet, commented: “We are seeking to opportunistically and proactively raise additional funds to support the future growth of our business. While the consummation of the Loan Transaction is subject to customary market and other conditions, if successful, we expect to consummate the Loan Transaction towards the middle of this month.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of RadNet and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under its DeepHealth brand and teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of RadNet’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements RadNet makes regarding its ability to reach mutually agreeable terms for the Proposed Amendment, to amend the Existing Credit Agreement and to consummate the Loan Transaction; the timing and ultimate terms of any such amendment and consummation; and its expected use of proceeds from the Loan Transaction.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet’s control, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could impact RadNet’s ability to amend the Existing Credit Agreement and consummate the Loan Transaction include, among others, the following:

a decline or anticipated decline in RadNet’s operating results or financial position, as a result of operational issues, regulatory changes, litigation, casualty loss, or other factors;

changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which RadNet operates;

volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;

the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events; and

the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases.



Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is based on information currently available to RadNet and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. RadNet undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that it may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer