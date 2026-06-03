Diginex Provides Update on Proposed Resulticks Acquisition

LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions, today provided an update on its previously announced proposed acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited (“Resulticks”), part of its broader strategic transformation.

Key Highlights

Strategic expansion: The transaction is expected to expand Diginex’s platform from sustainability data and reporting into real-time decisioning and customer engagement capabilities .

The transaction is expected to expand Diginex’s platform from sustainability data and reporting into . Scale and performance profile: Resulticks is expected to contribute approximately $150 million in annual revenue and $46–50 million in EBITDA, subject to completion.

As previously disclosed, Diginex and Resulticks have agreed to extend the long stop date for the proposed acquisition from May 29, 2026, to June 12, 2026, to allow additional time to satisfy the remaining closing conditions.

Further details are available in the Company’s Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2026.

Diginex’s proposed acquisition of Resulticks represents a significant step in the Company’s evolution toward an integrated data, ESG, and customer intelligence platform. By integrating Diginex’s high-integrity ESG data layer with Resulticks’ real-time decisioning capabilities, the combined platform aims to help organizations translate sustainability and compliance insights into measurable commercial outcomes.

Diginex Chairman and Founder, Miles Pelham commented, "As I have stated previously, I have absolute confidence in Diginex’s strategy, our leadership team, and the significant long-term value we are building. My ongoing personal commitment, totaling US$25.4 million invested since our IPO at an average price of US$5.69 per share, demonstrates that conviction. I am not only confident in where we are today, but deeply optimistic about where we are going, and I remain firmly committed to supporting Diginex as we continue to execute, scale, and deliver for our shareholders."

About Diginex



Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance.



The award-winning diginexESG platform supports multiple global frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD. Clients benefit from end-to-end support ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and ESG Ratings Support Services.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.diginex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contacts



Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de



IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global