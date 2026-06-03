Computex 2026: XING and Arete Jointly Unveil the World's First 1.35 MW HVDC Power Rack with Immersion-Cooled BBU

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a leader in immersion-cooled high-voltage battery systems, and Arete Intelligent Power, a U.S.-based advanced power solutions company, unveiled their jointly developed 1.35 MW HVDC power solution at Computex 2026, on display for the first time at XING’s booth. The system integrates XING’s IMMERSIO™ Matrix (Integrated Immersion Battery Architecture) Backup Battery Unit (BBU) with Arete’s high-efficiency AC power supply unit (AC PSU), delivering an 800V DC platform solution that addresses the AI data center market’s growing demands for power density and energy efficiency.





XING and Arete jointly unveil a 1.35 MW high-power-density power rack solution at Computex 2026.

Thermal Management: The Defining Challenge of the Megawatt AI Era

As AI compute rack power requirements scale beyond 300 kW toward 600 kW, thermal management has become the critical bottleneck. Conventional battery architectures struggle to sustain output at high discharge rates in data center ambient temperatures, forcing systems into thermal derating precisely when peak power is needed most. The AI infrastructure market is reaching the limits of what conventional cooling can deliver.

In response, XING Mobility has brought its supercar-grade battery technology into the AI domain. Drawing on extensive experience in high-voltage electric supercar battery integration, XING developed the IMMERSIO™ BBU architecture, in which all components are submerged in dielectric coolant to directly control cell and component temperatures. This eliminates the root cause of thermal derating, ensuring the battery system can deliver full power output even under the most demanding discharge conditions.

The 1.35 MW High-Performance Architecture

The power rack developed jointly by XING Mobility and Arete places Arete in charge of the overall 800V power rack design and its proprietary next-generation AC PSU, while XING Mobility is responsible for the immersion-cooled BBU and the in-rack Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). Integrated into a single rack, the system delivers a peak output of 1.35 MW with full-load backup capability, simultaneously supporting up to two 660 kW or four 330 kW AI compute racks. The system achieves end-to-end conversion efficiency of over 98%, helping to reduce overall data center PUE and significantly lowering energy losses and long-term operating costs at scale.

On the power conversion side, Arete’s AC PSU converts three-phase AC to 800 VDC at efficiency exceeding 98%, with flexible support for ±400V or 800V output architectures. Built-in grid-current smoothing is optimized for the high-frequency dynamic load characteristics of GPU workloads.







XING Mobility's proprietary immersion-cooled BBU delivers up to 2.5x the power density of comparable solutions.

Industry-First Immersion-Cooled BBU: 2.5x Power Density, 1/6 the Cooling Energy

XING Mobility’s high-voltage DC BBU is built with the IMMERSIO™ Immersion Battery Architecture, delivering a peak backup output of 1.35 MW. Each 2 OU BBU module sustains 195 kW of continuous output, up to 2.5x the power density of comparable solutions. Unlike conventional fan-cooled BBUs, the IMMERSIO™ architecture is no longer constrained by fan size, airflow configuration, or cooling space. By fully submerging battery cells and DC converters in dielectric coolant for direct thermal management at the source, a single CDU manages the heat dissipation of seven BBU shelves. Cooling energy consumption is reduced to just one-sixth of a fan-cooled system, achieving both high output and energy efficiency.

A Deep Foundation in High-Voltage Battery Technology

Since 2015, XING Mobility has been developing high-voltage battery systems, beginning with the creation of Taiwan’s first electric supercar, MISS R. The company has built extensive patented expertise in high-rate discharge, high-frequency dynamic load management, and precision power control under extreme conditions. Most recently, XING publicly announced a development partnership with legendary British sports car manufacturer Caterham for PROJECT V, Caterham’s first electric supercar. IMMERSIO™ Matrix is the platform-level expression of these technologies, now extended across commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, marine applications, energy storage systems, and AI data center applications.

Royce Hong, Founder and Chairman of XING Mobility, stated: "The explosive growth of AI computing is redefining what data center power infrastructure must deliver. Peak output, millisecond-level dynamic response, absolute reliability under extreme conditions, these are the standards we refined building supercar-grade battery systems. Partnering with Arete to bring this immersion-cooled BBU into AI infrastructure is a natural next step for that technology."

Computex 2026 Booth Information

Location: XING Mobility Booth J1205a, Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1

Dates: June 2–5, 2026

On Display: 1.35 MW High-Power AI Power Rack, IMMERSIO™ Matrix Technical Briefing

About XING Mobility

XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion-cooled high-voltage battery systems. Starting with the development of Taiwan’s first electric supercar, MISS R, the company has built core capabilities in peak instantaneous power output, high-frequency dynamic load stability, and precision power control under extreme conditions. In 2024, XING Mobility established the world’s first mass-production facility for immersion-cooled battery systems, and introduced IMMERSIO™ Matrix — a Unified Immersion Battery Architecture in which cooling, structure, safety, and control are designed as a single integrated system. The platform has since been extended across commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, marine applications, energy storage, and AI data center infrastructure.

About Arete Intelligent Power

Arete Intelligent Power is a U.S.-based power solutions company dedicated to delivering next-generation energy solutions for high-growth sectors including AI computing, electrified transportation, and digital infrastructure. The company’s products are built around high-efficiency, intelligent power management, with a focus on enabling direct and seamless power delivery from grid to chip. Its systems achieve end-to-end conversion efficiency exceeding 98% and are compatible with ±400V and 800V next-generation high-voltage DC standards.

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