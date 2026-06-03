Veriff appoints Philippe de Passorio as CRO to drive global growth

New York, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, the global AI-native identity platform, today announced the appointment of Philippe de Passorio as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He joins Veriff at a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory, bringing over 18 years of global experience scaling high-performing revenue organizations across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

De Passorio joins Veriff from Adyen, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for North America. Over a decade at Adyen, he built the North American sales organization from the ground up, led a 110-person team, and drove double-digit year-over-year growth by deepening enterprise penetration across the retail, technology, and platform verticals. Earlier at Adyen, he established the company's presence in France and Italy, scaling both markets to full commercial operations from scratch.

"Digital trust is becoming one of the most important infrastructure layers of the internet. Veriff has strong technology, deep product expertise, global coverage, and a team with real ambition to become a defining company in this category. The timing is right – fraud is becoming more sophisticated, regulation is tightening, and AI is creating new opportunities as well as risks. Companies need identity and trust partners who can help them grow while staying safe,” said Philippe de Passorio, Chief Revenue Officer, Veriff.

De Passorio's appointment is central to Veriff's 2026 growth strategy. His mandate is to build a repeatable commercial engine, sharpening focus on enterprise opportunities where identity verification is not merely a compliance requirement, but a strategic driver of conversion, fraud reduction, and customer trust. He will focus on sharpening Veriff's ideal customer profile and product-market fit in the high-value enterprise segment, and building tighter operating rhythms across Sales, Account Management, Marketing, Product, and Operations.

"Philippe brings exactly the combination we were looking for: a track record of building revenue at a global scale, deep experience in categories that require market education, and an entrepreneurial mindset that suits a company at our stage. He joins at a moment when Veriff is ready for its next phase of growth, and we are excited to have him lead our revenue organization," Kaarel Kotkas, CEO and Founder, Veriff.

The US and Europe are the markets where Veriff already demonstrates strong product-market fit and demand from regulated industries such as fintech, ride-hailing, and delivery continues to accelerate. The company remains thoughtful about other regions with clear enterprise demand and repeatable opportunities.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global AI-native identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff’s technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff’s trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets – creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.







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