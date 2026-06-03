Ready Eddy Cash Offer Announces Cash Home Buying Services for California Homeowners

Long Beach, CA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Eddy Cash Offer, a Long Beach-based real estate investment company, announces its cash home buying services in California. The company provides homeowners with a direct way to sell their residential properties for cash without paying fees or commissions, with transactions that can be completed in a matter of days.



Led by owner Eddy Caballero, Ready Eddy Cash Offer purchases homes directly from sellers, bypassing the traditional real estate listing process. Rather than waiting through listing periods, buyer searches, and financing contingencies, homeowners receive a cash offer and can move straight to closing.



“We want California homeowners to know they have an option to sell their house quickly for cash without dealing with agent fees or commissions,” said Eddy Caballero, Owner. “Our process is straightforward. We make a fair cash offer, and if the homeowner accepts, we can close in a matter of days.”



Zero Fees and Zero Commissions



Homeowners who sell my house fast through Ready Eddy Cash Offer pay no fees and no commissions on the transaction. In a traditional sale, sellers typically pay a percentage of the sale price to real estate agents. By eliminating that cost, sellers retain more of the proceeds from their home sale.



Direct Cash Offers



Because Ready Eddy Cash Offer does not rely on traditional bank financing to complete purchases, transactions are not subject to delays associated with mortgage approvals. The company provides direct cash offers after reviewing the property information submitted by the homeowner.



Closing in Days



The company states that sales can be completed in a matter of days. The compressed timeline removes the extended waiting periods common in traditional home sales, where inspections, appraisals, and financing contingencies can stretch the process over weeks or months.



A Streamlined Process



Homeowners begin by submitting their property address through the company’s website. Ready Eddy Cash Offer evaluates the property and presents a cash offer. If the seller accepts, the company moves directly to closing no open houses, staging, or multiple showings required. Homeowners are not obligated to accept any offer and can decide whether the terms suit their situation.



Serving Homeowners Across California



Ready Eddy Cash Offer operates as cash home buyers serving homeowners throughout California. The company is based in Long Beach and purchases residential properties across the state, providing sellers in various markets access to a direct sale option.



For homeowners who prefer not to list through a real estate agent, the service offers an alternative. Sellers who work with we buy houses companies like Ready Eddy Cash Offer deal directly with the buyer rather than navigating the open market.



California homeowners interested in receiving a cash offer on their property can visit the company’s website to submit their property information and begin the process.



About Ready Eddy Cash Offer



Ready Eddy Cash Offer is a Long Beach, California-based real estate investment company that purchases residential properties directly from homeowners for cash. Led by Eddy Caballero, the company serves sellers across California and charges zero fees and zero commissions on transactions.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Ready Eddy Cash Offer

Address: 285 E Morningside St, Long Beach, CA 90805

Phone: (213) 645-2029

Website: https://www.readyeddycashoffer.com/

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