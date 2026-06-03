Nord Security reaches 100% renewable energy in offices and colocation services, doubles nonprofit support

LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN , NordLayer , NordPass , NordLocker , Coveron , NordStellar , and Saily , has released its annual Impact Report , marking 2025 as another year of consecutive growth in environmental and social responsibility efforts. The company achieved full renewable energy operations across its offices and colocation servers while significantly expanding its support for vulnerable communities and nonprofit organizations.

“In 2025, our focus wasn't solely on driving innovation, building new features, and scaling our products; we also made significant progress in environmental sustainability and community support. All of the implemented changes stemmed from our core mission – building secure technology and creating conditions for a safer, more open internet,” says Nord Security co-founder Eimantas Sabaliauskas.

Powering operations with renewable energy

Over the last year, Nord Security reached 100% renewable electricity across all colocation servers and offices worldwide – a significant leap from 50% renewable energy in 2024 (see report here ). This transition resulted in a 66% reduction in emissions related to purchased electricity, heating, and cooling compared to the previous year.

The company uses low-power servers designed for energy-efficient operations across 42 cities globally. To account for emissions, Nord Security purchased renewable energy attribute certificates (EACs), including GECs, I-RECs, RECs, and TRECs – equivalent to the electricity consumed by colocation servers and office facilities worldwide.

The company's total 2025 greenhouse gas emissions were 30,030 tCO2e, with 99.3% occurring in the supply chain. Nord Security continues to calculate emissions following the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, around 69% of Nord Security's office staff work in BREEAM-certified buildings. Energy-saving measures implemented across all offices include temperature control via blind automation, time and motion-based lighting, recycling programs, and time-adjusted ventilation modes.

Doubling nonprofit support

Nord Security doubled its NordVPN donations in 2025 compared to 2024, reaching 3,572 accounts donated. In total, the company distributed 5,521 accounts across its product suite to nonprofits and individuals in need, including 752 NordPass accounts, 491 NordLocker accounts, and 655 Saily eSIM data plans.

The donations supported 360+ nonprofit organizations across 68 countries. The vast majority of recipients – 220 – fall under new NGO partnerships, while 147 are continued partnerships from previous years. Since launching its nonprofit program in 2018, Nord Security has donated over 19,500 product accounts.

Beneficiary organizations span focus areas including human rights, education, social services, and humanitarian aid. Recipients include Internews, Health in Harmony, HEAL Trafficking, TRIAL International, OpenMedia, UNHCR, and others.

The company also introduced Saily eSIMs to its support package for the first time, recognizing that reliable internet access is critical for communities working in humanitarian and high-risk environments. This addition provides nonprofit teams with seamless, affordable connectivity for their work across borders.

Extending cybersecurity training and community support

By the end of 2025, Nord Security also finalized a hands-on training program built specifically for nonprofit organizations, called “Cybersecurity for Changemakers.” Already launched this year, the program focuses on practical, accessible cybersecurity guidance to help nonprofit teams build confidence and resilience.

Beyond product donations, Nord Security contributed over €89,000 to organizations and leading events focused on human rights in the digital age, including AccessNow, Open Rights Group, Tech to the Rescue, Privacy Salon, and EDRi. The company also sponsored approximately 90 hackathons in 2025, engaging up to 67,000 participants.

Nord Security remains committed to the United Nations Global Compact initiative, which it joined in 2023, upholding principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. The company continues to publish comprehensive sustainability data annually, supporting transparency and continuous dialogue with stakeholders.

ABOUT NORD SECURITY

Nord Security is home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the encrypted cloud storage NordLocker , threat exposure management platform NordStellar , the toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an all-around identity theft protection service Coveron , and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .

More information: dovydas.kubilius@nordsec.com