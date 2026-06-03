It's Not a Prenatal Class, It's a Social Club With a Curriculum for Parenthood — Launching in Miami This August





MIAMI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami has attracted transplants, globally mobile families, and ambitious young professionals who are building lives far from the support systems they grew up with. At the same time, lifelong Miami families are navigating parenthood in a city that can often feel fast-paced, disconnected, and isolating during one of life's biggest transitions. Expecting Together was purpose-built for this defining moment in modern family life, when expecting parents require more than information. They require community.

Launching this August, Expecting Together brings small groups of expecting parents together based on due date and neighborhood for clinician-led education, honest conversation, and real community before the baby arrives. Sessions will be hosted at Ollie Pediatrics in South Miami, a membership-based pediatric practice known for its personalized care and collaborative team of pediatric, mental health, nutrition, sleep, lactation, and parenting experts.

Each cohort meets across four sessions and delivers evidence-based education on labor, postpartum recovery, newborn care, feeding, mental health, relationship changes, and the realities of early parenthood, all led by experienced nurses. Because every family in a cohort is due around the same time and lives nearby, relationships formed during pregnancy naturally continue into postpartum life, creating a local support network when families need it most.

“Pregnancy is one of the few moments in life where people are actively searching for connection, guidance, and community all at once,” said Georgia Kastaris, Founder and CEO of Expecting Together. “Whether someone just moved to Miami or has lived here forever, becoming a parent can still feel unexpectedly isolating. We wanted to build something that helps families feel both deeply prepared and deeply connected.”

“We had friends who were already parents, but nothing compared to going through pregnancy, labor, and the newborn stage alongside families experiencing it at the same time,” said Mary Rill, a Chicago mother who attended an early Expecting Together cohort. “There was always someone who understood exactly what we were going through. Our group was just a text away, even in the middle of the night.”

The company's technology platform supports each cohort between sessions through private group communication and ongoing access to expert-backed resources.





“As a labor and delivery nurse, you're there for one of the most intense and exciting moments in a family's life. But the support families need doesn't begin in the delivery room, and it doesn't end there either. As clinicians, we can't follow families home or create community on their behalf. That's why I joined Expecting Together. What happens before and after birth matters just as much,” said Aimee Stasko, a labor and delivery nurse and Clinical Educator at Expecting Together.

Expecting Together first launched in Chicago in 2025, with cohorts quickly filling through clinical partnerships and word-of-mouth referrals. Families described the experience as unlike anything else available to expecting parents. Miami marks the company's first expansion city.

August Miami Cohorts Are Now Open

Families expecting in late 2026 can now register for Expecting Together’s first Miami cohorts. Groups are intentionally kept small, with just 8 to 12 couples per cohort, creating space for meaningful connections and lasting relationships. Cohorts are thoughtfully matched based on due date and neighborhood, and early registration helps ensure the best fit and availability. Expecting Together is FSA/HSA eligible.

To learn more or register for an upcoming cohort, visit expectingtogether.com.





About Expecting Together

Expecting Together is a clinician-led prenatal education and social club designed to prepare parents for early parenthood while helping them build lasting local community. Through small-group cohorts matched by geography and due date, the company combines evidence-based education, technology-enabled support, and real-world connection for expecting families.

Instagram: @expecting.together

Website: expectingtogether.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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