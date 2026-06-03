[Latest] Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Size Will Attain USD 13.40 Billion by 2034 Registering a Promising CAGR of 9.75% - Exclusive Report by ZMR | Military UUV Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, USA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By UUV Type (Hybrid Underwater Vehicles (HUV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)), By Sub-System (Communication & Navigation, Payloads & Imaging, Collision Avoidance, Drive System, and Propulsion), By Operational Range (Shallow Vehicles, Medium Vehicles, and Large Vehicles), By Application (Naval & Coastal Defense, Oil & Gas, Oceanography, Search & Salvage Operations, Environmental & Meteorological Research, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market size was valued at around USD 5.80 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 13.40 billion by 2034.”





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Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Overview:

Military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) are advanced subsea technologies designed for military applications, encompassing autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and hybrid systems. These vehicles support critical missions such as harbor security, undersea surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and mine countermeasures while enhancing maritime domain awareness and minimizing risks to human personnel through precision, endurance, and autonomous capabilities in extreme high-pressure environments.

The market dynamics are propelled by escalating global defense budgets and naval modernization programs aimed at addressing evolving maritime threats. Geopolitical tensions and territorial disputes further accelerate adoption for intelligence and defensive operations. However, high production and maintenance costs, along with stringent regulatory frameworks, act as significant restraints. Opportunities stem from technological innovations like AI integration and multi-mission capabilities, while challenges include limited underwater communication, battery life constraints, and complex operational environments that demand continuous R&D investment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.80 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 13.40 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.75% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies, Lockheed Martin, ECA Group, Boeing, L3Harris Technologies, General Dynamics, Atlas Elektronik, Leonardo S.p.A., Saab AB, BAE Systems, Fugro, and others. Segments Covered By UUV Type, By Sub-System, By Operational Range, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 9.75% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market size was worth around $5.80 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $13.40 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to rising global defense spending, geopolitical tensions, and demand for advanced maritime surveillance and mine countermeasures.

Based on UUV Type, the Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) segment is expected to lead the global market due to its reliability in real-time operations and high share in current deployments.

Based on Sub-System, the Payloads & Imaging segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market owing to critical needs in surveillance and target identification.

Based on Operational Range, the Large Vehicles segment is projected to swipe the largest market share supported by extended mission capabilities for deep-sea operations.

Based on Application, the Naval & Coastal Defense segment is expected to dominate the global market driven by primary military usage and rising security threats.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to increasing defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and military modernization in key countries.

Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

How will an increase in defense spending influence the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market?

Rising defense expenditures worldwide are significantly boosting demand for military UUVs as nations modernize naval capabilities to counter emerging threats. Major economies are allocating substantial budgets toward technologies that enhance undersea surveillance and operational effectiveness, with global defense spending surpassing trillions in recent years.

Focus on mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare further drives adoption, as UUVs provide cost-effective, risk-reduced solutions for monitoring and neutralizing maritime hazards in contested waters.

Restraints

Why will the high cost of investment limit the expansion of the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market?

High development, production, and maintenance costs of advanced UUV systems create barriers to widespread adoption, particularly for smaller defense budgets. Sophisticated engineering and specialized components result in substantial per-unit expenses that can reach millions for larger platforms.

Strict regulatory approvals and integration challenges with existing naval infrastructure add further financial and operational burdens, slowing deployment timelines across various regions





Browse the full “Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By UUV Type (Hybrid Underwater Vehicles (HUV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)), By Sub-System (Communication & Navigation, Payloads & Imaging, Collision Avoidance, Drive System, and Propulsion), By Operational Range (Shallow Vehicles, Medium Vehicles, and Large Vehicles), By Application (Naval & Coastal Defense, Oil & Gas, Oceanography, Search & Salvage Operations, Environmental & Meteorological Research, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/military-unmanned-underwater-vehicles-uuv-market

Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market: Segmentation

The Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market is segmented by UUV type, sub-system, operational range, application, and region.

Based on UUV Type, the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market is divided into Hybrid Underwater Vehicles (HUV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV). The Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) segment is the most dominant due to its proven reliability for real-time control, high payload capacity, and widespread use in complex military operations requiring immediate human oversight. This dominance drives the market by providing immediate operational value in mine countermeasures and surveillance while supporting training and integration with existing naval fleets. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) represent the strong second segment, gaining momentum through AI advancements for extended independent missions.

Based on Sub-System, the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market is divided into Communication & Navigation, Payloads & Imaging, Collision Avoidance, Drive System, and Propulsion. The Payloads & Imaging segment dominates as it forms the core of intelligence gathering, target identification, and mission success in military applications. Its centrality drives overall market growth by enabling sophisticated data collection and real-time analysis essential for modern naval warfare. Communication & Navigation follows as a critical supporting segment with rapid technological progress.

Based on Operational Range, the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market is divided into Shallow Vehicles, Medium Vehicles, and Large Vehicles. The Large Vehicles segment holds the largest share due to superior endurance, deeper operational capabilities, and the ability to carry extensive payloads for strategic long-duration missions. This dominance propels market expansion through high-value contracts for advanced maritime defense and exploration. Medium vehicles serve as the versatile second dominant segment.

Based on Application, the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market is divided into Naval & Coastal Defense, Oil & Gas, Oceanography, Search & Salvage Operations, Environmental & Meteorological Research, and Others. The Naval & Coastal Defense segment dominates owing to primary military procurement focus, rising security threats, and substantial budget allocations for undersea domain awareness. It drives the broader market through large-scale government contracts and continuous technology upgrades. Other applications provide supplementary growth avenues.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia-Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

Asia-Pacific is projected to register strong growth and dominate the global military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market, fueled by escalating defense budgets, intensifying geopolitical tensions in coastal areas, and rapid military modernization programs. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are heavily investing in indigenous UUV development and strategic naval capabilities to secure maritime interests. China’s expansive naval ambitions and technological self-reliance initiatives position it as a major player, while India’s focus on coastal security and Japan’s advanced technological ecosystem further strengthen regional leadership. Increasing international partnerships and domestic production capacities enhance supply chain resilience and accelerate deployment across diverse mission profiles.

North America maintains significant influence through high defense spending and technological innovation led by the United States. Europe emphasizes collaborative programs for maritime security, while Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show emerging potential driven by resource protection and security needs.

Recent Developments

In February 2026, Lockheed Martin announced the launch of its Lamprey Multi-Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle capable of attaching to ships, deploying airborne drones, and launching torpedoes.

In February 2026, General Dynamics revealed development progress on MEDUSA, an unmanned underwater vehicle for long-range offensive mine warfare to be integrated with US Navy submarines.

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Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market include;

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen

Teledyne Technologies

Lockheed Martin

ECA Group

Boeing

L3Harris Technologies

General Dynamics

Atlas Elektronik

Leonardo S.p.A.

Saab AB

BAE Systems

Fugro

The global military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market is segmented as follows:

By UUV Type

Hybrid Underwater Vehicles (HUV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

By Sub-System

Communication & Navigation

Payloads & Imaging

Collision Avoidance

Drive System

Propulsion

By Operational Range

Shallow Vehicles

Medium Vehicles

Large Vehicles

By Application

Naval & Coastal Defense

Oil & Gas

Oceanography

Search & Salvage Operations

Environmental & Meteorological Research

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV)?

Which key factors will influence the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market growth?

What can be expected from the global military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market report?

What are the key trends in the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market?

AI integration

Military UUV producers are actively incorporating artificial intelligence to enhance target recognition, real-time decision-making, and autonomous navigation capabilities.

Environmental analysis

Increasing use of UUVs for deep-sea research, pollution tracking, and comprehensive environmental monitoring alongside primary military roles.

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