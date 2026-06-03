Johnson Fistel Investigates MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Directors for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) concerning whether the officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.

What Should MediaAlpha Shareholders Do?

Current, long-term MediaAlpha shareholders may have legal rights and are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss the investigation and their options. There is no cost or obligation to participate. For more information, please visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/mediaalpha-inc/

Shareholders may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Background of the Investigation

In November 2024, MediaAlpha disclosed that it had received notice from the Federal Trade Commission that it was prepared to file a complaint against the Company alleging violations of Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and the Government and Business Impersonation Rule. MediaAlpha further disclosed that the FTC alleged, among other things, that the Company represented itself as affiliated with government entities, made misleading claims regarding health insurance products and the Company’s use of consumers’ personal information, and utilized deceptive advertising in connection with its lead-generation and telemarketing activities.

MediaAlpha later settled with the FTC. Under the terms of the settlement, MediaAlpha agreed to pay $45 million and to implement additional compliance procedures and other restrictions concerning its advertising, marketing, and lead-generation practices.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation concerns whether MediaAlpha’s board of directors and senior management breached their fiduciary duties to MediaAlpha shareholders in connection with the FTC investigation and settlement, including certain insider stock sales during the pendency of the FTC matter.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities-related matters and also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

