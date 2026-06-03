Sunrun Named to the Fortune 1000 2026 List Following Strong Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, has been named to the Fortune 1000® for 2026, marking its debut on the annual ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue. Sunrun is the only home battery storage and solar installer on the list.

The recognition reflects Sunrun's disciplined growth strategy and strong financial performance in 2025, when the company generated $2.96 billion in total revenue, up 45% from the prior year, alongside record cash generation of $377 million1 and the highest subscriber values in the company's history.

“Being named to the Fortune 1000 shows the strength of our subscription model and the trust we've earned from the more than 1.1 million customers who have chosen Sunrun to power their homes,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "It's also a testament to the operational excellence and hard work of every team member who is helping deliver energy independence, cost savings, and peace of mind to American families."

Sunrun pioneered the energy-as-a-subscription model in 2007, making home solar accessible to Americans with no upfront costs. Since adding battery storage to its core offering, the company has grown into America's largest distributed power plant operator, enabling customers to store their own energy and earn compensation for participating in grid-supporting programs that send critical energy back to the grid when it’s most needed.

Sunrun currently operates 18 distributed power plant programs across Texas, California, New York, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere. In 2025, at least one of Sunrun’s distributed power plants dispatched every day throughout the year, totaling more than 1,300 dispatches and 18 gigawatt-hours of energy delivered to the grid. Sunrun earns recurring revenue from utilities and grid operators for managing and deploying these programs.

Momentum has continued into 2026, with first quarter total revenue reaching $722 million, up 43% from the same period in 2025. Sunrun's storage attachment rate also reached a record 73%, with total installations representing approximately 4.3 gigawatt-hours of networked storage capacity.

The Fortune 1000 is an annual list published by Fortune magazine ranking the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue for their most recent fiscal year. The full list is available at fortune.com/ranking/fortune500/ .

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. Sunrun is ranked on the Fortune 1000 list. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com .

Media Contact

Wyatt Semanek

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer

investors@sunrun.com

Footnotes

(1) Cash Generation is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. For the full year 2025, Sunrun reported net change in cash and restricted cash of $290 million, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and Cash Generation of $377 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Sunrun's growth strategy and trajectory, its market leadership and competitive position, its expectations for its subscription model and distributed power plant programs, and its ability to deliver energy independence, cost savings, and grid-supporting services to customers. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in policies, regulations, and incentives, including net metering, interconnection limits, fixed fees, and the availability of tax credits and other financial incentives; the Company's continued ability to manage costs and compete effectively; the availability of additional financing and access to capital markets on acceptable terms; worldwide economic conditions, inflation, and volatile or rising interest rates; supply chain risks, including dependence on a limited number of suppliers of solar panels, batteries, and other components, and tariff and trade policy impacts; the Company's ability to enroll and retain customers in grid services programs; changes in the retail price of utility-generated electricity; the Company's ability to effectively manage its growth and labor constraints; the Company's ability to meet the covenants in its investment funds and debt facilities; factors impacting the home electrification and solar industry generally; and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements used herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.