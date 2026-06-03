Treasure Global Reports Preliminary Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook; Revenue Growth Expected to Exceed 100% Year-over-Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today provided a preliminary financial outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, ahead of the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Preliminary Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

The Company expects fiscal year 2026 revenue to increase by over 100% year-over-year, driven by continued expansion of its digital ecosystem and increasing merchant adoption across Southeast Asia.





The Company expects continued strengthening of its balance sheet and liquidity position following strategic financing initiatives and operational optimization efforts completed during the fiscal year.





The Company continued expanding its integrated digital ecosystem spanning payments, rewards, merchant engagement, fintech infrastructure, and AI-enabled commerce solutions.





Management Commentary

“Fiscal year 2026 was a transformational period for Treasure Global as we strengthened our operational foundation while accelerating ecosystem expansion,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

“We made meaningful progress across our core platforms through disciplined execution, expanded merchant adoption, and continued investment in scalable technologies. Our focus remains on building a resilient digital ecosystem positioned to capture growth opportunities in Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving digital economy.”

He added, “Looking ahead to fiscal year 2027, Treasure Global is well-positioned to pursue sustainable growth driven by fintech innovation, AI-enabled platform enhancements, and strategic ecosystem partnerships.”

Operational Developments

Throughout fiscal year 2026, Treasure Global enhanced the ZCITY Super App ecosystem by strengthening integrated payment solutions, customer rewards engagement, and merchant network capabilities across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The Company expanded its Tazte F&B platform through merchant onboarding, digital commerce integration, and broader sector expansion initiatives.

The Company also advanced its fintech ecosystem strategy through the development of digital wallet and exchange infrastructure, while investing in AI-enabled technologies, data analytics capabilities, and scalable platform architecture.

Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

The Company enters fiscal 2027 as a digital ecosystem operator with continued focus on scaling its user and merchant base across the ZCITY Super App. Growth execution will remain centered on expanding transaction volume, deepening platform engagement, and strengthening monetization across payments, rewards, and digital commerce.

Fintech development remains a key strategic priority for the Company, anchored by ongoing initiatives in digital wallet and exchange infrastructure. These capabilities are expected to strengthen transaction efficiency, deepen ecosystem integration, and enhance long-term platform monetization across the Company’s digital ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

Technology and capital structure continue to act as key enablers of scale. The Company is advancing its AI-enabled capabilities to improve platform intelligence, personalization, and operational efficiency, while maintaining a strengthened balance sheet supported by improved liquidity and treasury optimization strategies, including stablecoin-based digital asset arrangements used within treasury management to enhance capital efficiency and liquidity flexibility.

Strategic partnerships and ecosystem collaborations remain an important extension layer of the Company’s growth strategy, supporting geographic expansion and reinforcing long-term value creation across the region.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org