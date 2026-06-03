ENvue Medical Announces Publication of Landmark Independent Study Highlighting Significant Safety, Time-, and Cost-Saving Benefits of ENvue Navigation Platform in Multi-Hospital System

Independent, Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrated Significant Improvement in Patient Outcomes, Reduction in Over 350 Nursing Hours in Year One, and 20% Decrease in Repeat Imaging

Validates Value of Integrating ENvue Navigation Platform as Standard of Care in U.S. Hospitals, Saving Costs on Nursing Hours, Imaging, and Patient Complications

Findings Published in Official Journal of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses

TYLER, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced that an independent, peer-reviewed study has been published in Critical Care Nurse – the official journal of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses – showing dramatic improvements in patient safety and operating cost reductions at Inova Health System, a five-hospital mid-Atlantic regional health system that adopted the ENvue™ Navigation Platform.

“This is a landmark study demonstrating how our real-time feeding tube guidance platform significantly improves safety and enables hospitals to function more efficiently to better service their patients,” said Doron Besser, MD, CEO of ENvue Medical. “Given the serious risks for both patients and hospitals, blind feeding tube placement is no longer acceptable as a standard of care. We believe data like this accelerates the clinical and institutional case for the adoption of ENvue’s platform and we expect it to directly support our commercialization efforts, driving the onboarding of new hospitals and expanding our commercial footprint across health systems nationwide.”

Titled “Dietitian-Led Feeding Tube Placement: Reducing Nursing Workload and Enhancing Patient Safety in the Intensive Care Unit,” the study tackles one of the most consequential procedural risks in hospital intensive care units: feeding tube misplacement. Feeding tubes are traditionally inserted blindly without real-time guidance, often leading to tubes accidentally entering the airway or lungs instead of the digestive tract. This can trigger ventilator-associated pneumonia (“VAP”), a serious and potentially fatal lung infection. Highlighted in the study, by using ENvue’s navigation technology, Inova reduced VAP cases by 67 percent and eliminated accidental insertions of feeding tubes into patients’ lungs across 531 consecutive placements in its first year of use. According to studies published in ePlasty and Medicine, inadvertent airway placement rates are estimated at 1.2 to 3.2 percent when using blind placement techniques. Additionally, based on Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) benchmarks, ENvue estimates that the reduction in VAP cases avoided over $1.5 million in hospital costs in year one.

Other key findings include:

Over 350 nursing hours were saved using the ENvue platform, freeing clinical staff to focus on other critical patient care responsibilities.

There were 20 percent fewer X-rays needed to confirm feeding tube placement, reducing delays in starting patient nutrition and cutting unnecessary radiation exposure, as well as a 20 percent reduction in hospital-acquired aspiration pneumonia. Fewer imaging procedures also translates to meaningful cost savings for health systems.

The platform enabled a dramatic increase in bedside postpyloric feeding access, a capability previously requiring interventional radiology, with no additional clinical staffing required.

In a post-implementation survey, clinicians reported that the system was easy to use, improved patient safety and provided accurate real-time guidance; nearly all would recommend it.

As part of this study, the ENvue Navigation Platform was deployed across five hospitals with diverse intensive care units, including those focused on general trauma, surgical trauma, cardiovascular, medical-surgical and neurocardiovascular settings. There were no increases in clinical staffing required at any site.

The full study is available at https://doi.org/10.4037/ccn2026599. The authors disclosed no financial relationship with ENvue Medical.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Michaela Fawcett, Senior Account Director

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envue@kcsa.com