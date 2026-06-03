Conexeu Sciences to Ring Nasdaq Bell on June 10, 2026

RENO, Nev., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing tissue regeneration, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City in celebration of its recent public listing and the commencement of trading under the ticker symbol "CNXU."

Representing Conexeu, President and CEO Miles Harrison will participate in the ceremony alongside members of the Company's board of directors, co-founders, senior leadership team, employees, and key stakeholders.



"Conexeu was founded on a core belief; regenerative medicine must progress beyond replacement and toward true biological restoration," said Harrison. "Ringing the Nasdaq Bell allows us to recognize our employees, collaborators, and investors who have enabled this milestone. As we continue Architecting Bioregeneration™, we remain focused on advancing technologies that support biological restoration and the potential to improve patient outcomes."



The ceremony follows several recent milestones for the Company, including the development of BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE™ B.R.E.A.S.T.™, a 3D-bioprinted regenerative breast matrix developed using Conexeu's proprietary CXU™ platform, and the launch of a preclinical development program at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

The Closing Bell ceremony will be webcast live on Nasdaq's official channels starting at 3:45 p.m. ET. To view the live broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc (Nasdaq: CNXU)

Building a new class of regenerative tissue therapies.

Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

CXU™ is designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated tissue related weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten Minute Tissue™, is a CXU-based ECM that remains fluid at room temperature and designed to transitions to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical studies, Ten Minute Tissue™ has demonstrated enhanced healing dynamics, organized scaffold formation, and a favorable (low) inflammatory profile, collectively supporting cell migration, proliferation and differentiation, with tissue integration and new tissue formation.

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending. Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1 driven skin laxity), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

Video: Conexeu Sciences Inc. BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE™ (B.R.E.A.S.T.™)

Media Contact

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Important Notices

Conexeu's BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE™ (B.R.E.A.S.T.™) is an investigational medical device candidate. Safety and effectiveness have not been established. It has not been submitted to or reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the Company's device candidates, including B.R.E.A.S.T.™ and Ten Minute Tissue™, and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.