Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Receives Swiss Academy Award for Global Impact Through its Chairperson Vanessa Luna

International recognition highlights Alternative Ballistics' leadership in next-generation less-lethal public safety technologies

Supports the Company's expanding commercial opportunities across law enforcement, military, security, and consumer markets

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), a public safety technology company focused on preserving life and reducing risk during critical incidents, has been awarded the 2026 Swiss Academy Award for Global Impact by the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability (SALS) in Geneva, Switzerland. The award recognizes Alternative Ballistics Corporation for its contributions to innovation in human life protection and value preservation.

The Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability selected Alternative Ballistics Corporation for its work advancing next-generation less-lethal solutions and technologies designed to reduce violent outcomes while protecting both public safety professionals and civilians. The award specifically recognized the Company's commitment to preserving human life, reducing liability, supporting safer outcomes during critical incidents, and expanding access to responsible public safety technologies globally.

The award was presented to Vanessa Luna, Chairperson and Executive Vice President of Alternative Ballistics Corporation, in recognition of the Company's leadership and impact in advancing life-preserving public safety solutions.

Management Commentary:

"This award represents far more than recognition for our company; it reflects a growing global belief that innovation should be measured not only by what it can do, but by the lives it has the potential to protect," said Vanessa Luna, Chairperson and Executive Vice President of Alternative Ballistics Corporation. "As a woman leader in the public safety sector, I am especially honored to receive this recognition from an organization that values leadership, sustainability, and positive social impact. At Alternative Ballistics, we believe technology should create better outcomes, preserve human life whenever possible, and provide responsible alternatives that help protect communities around the world."

Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics Corporation, added: "Vanessa has been instrumental in helping build Alternative Ballistics into a company focused on one simple mission: preserving life. This recognition validates the work our entire team has dedicated itself to over the years. From law enforcement and military applications to our recently announced Home Defense™ consumer platform, our objective remains the same to provide people with an additional option when every decision matters. We are honored that the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability recognized both our technology and the values that drive our company."

According to the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability, Alternative Ballistics Corporation was recognized for pioneering life-preserving technologies, advancing public safety initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, mitigating critical risk in high-stress situations, and expanding responsible safety solutions across international markets.

Alternative Ballistics Corporation continues to expand its presence through law enforcement, military, security, and consumer markets while advancing technologies designed to reduce risk, preserve life, and improve public safety outcomes.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company’s products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company’s ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company’s ability to successfully launch The Home Defense™ product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us