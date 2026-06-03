Odysight.ai to Participate in the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference on June 17 and 18

Ramat Gan, Israel, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai® Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ODYS), a leader in AI/ML-powered visual sensing solutions for predictive and condition-based maintenance (CBM+), today announced it will participate in the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference taking place June 17 and 18, 2026, in London, U.K.

Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer, and Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on site both days. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI-powered visual sensing. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.ai leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight.ai’s unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight.ai’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas that are otherwise inaccessible during normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investors section of our website. For more information, please visit: http://www.odysight.ai or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com