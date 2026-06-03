NRSInsights’ May 2026 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

May same-store sales increased 4.0% year-over-year

The average price paid for the top 500 items in May increased 2.3% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for May 2026.

As of May 31, 2026, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 39,600 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 34,300 independent retailers, including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

May Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to May 2026 and are compared to May 2025 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 4.0% year-over-year. In the previous month (April 2026), same-store sales increased 3.9% year-over-year.

Same-store sales increased 3.9% compared to the previous month (April 2026). Same-store sales in April 2026 increased 1.7% compared to the previous month (March 2026). For the three months ended May 31, 2026, same-store sales increased 3.2% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD Units sold increased 0.5% year-over-year, the same rate of increase as the previous month (April 2026). Units sold increased 1.8% compared to the previous month (April 2026). Units sold in April 2026 increased 1.3% compared to the previous month (March 2026).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets decreased 0.5% year-over-year. In the previous month (April 2026), baskets decreased 0.3% year-over-year. Baskets increased 2.7% compared to the previous month (April 2026). Baskets in April 2026 increased 2.9% compared to the previous month (March 2026).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in May 2026 increased 2.3% year-over-year, compared to the 2.2% year-over-year increase in April 2026.



Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

“May delivered steady same-store growth, with dollar sales up 4.0% year over year. While baskets were down slightly versus last year, they have been increasing month over month as we move into the summer season, a pattern we typically expect this time of year.

“Warm weather looks to have sparked demand across hydration and refreshment categories, with frozen novelty, sport drinks, sparkling water, and energy beverages all posting solid sequential and year-over-year gains.

"Cigarettes, prepared cocktails, and nicotine pouches were also among the leading growth categories in May, reflecting the enduring strength in the adult-use and convenience categories.

Regionally, although Raleigh-Durham area posted the strongest sales growth, cities in the Upper Midwest led by Detroit and Chicago and Northeast including New York and Philadelphia, all posted solid gains.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Retail Same-Store Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of May 2026 with May 2025 are derived from approximately 249 million transactions processed through the approximately 25,500 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of May 2026 with April 2026 are derived from approximately 292 million transactions processed through approximately 33,300 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended May 31, 2026 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 693 million transactions processed through stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 206 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in Canada. During May 2026, NRS’ POS terminals processed $2.4 billion in sales (+13% year-over-year) across 154 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions, effectively manage their businesses, and integrate with leading online order and delivery platforms. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure both execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Brandon Thurber

VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS

National Retail Solutions

Brandon.Thurber@nrsplus.com

IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

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