Trust Stamp Bridges the Security Gap for Small and Mid-Sized Institutions; Partners with Ridgedale Federal Credit Union to Deliver Privacy-First Identity Orchestration

ATLANTA, GA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity solutions, today announced that Ridgedale Federal Credit Union (Ridgedale FCU) has selected Trust Stamp to provide advanced identity authentication through the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Driver’s License Data Verification (DLDV) service.

The integration allows Ridgedale FCU to automatically validate the authenticity of driver’s licenses presented for account openings and high-risk transactions. Unlike standard ID scanning, which only checks for security features on the physical card AAMVA DLDV verifies the license data in real-time against the official records of the issuing government agency.

Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Ridgedale Federal Credit Union to our growing roster of financial institution clients. For too long, the most advanced fraud-prevention tools, like DLDV, were accessible only to large financial institutions. At Trust Stamp, we believe that every institution, regardless of size, deserves the confidence that comes with government-backed identity verification. By bringing this technology to the Credit Union and small and medium businesses (SMBs) markets, we are leveling the playing field against sophisticated identity thieves.”

Identity fraud remains a top priority for credit unions, where their personal relationship with members is a cornerstone of the business. The addition of AAMVA DLDV provides Ridgedale FCU with a definitive check against "Super Synthetic" identities and high-quality forged documents that can easily bypass traditional optical or manual verification.

"Our commitment at Ridgedale Federal Credit Union has always been the security and financial well-being of our members," said Linda Rheiner, CEO of Ridgedale Federal Credit Union. "Partnering with Trust Stamp allows us to deploy a seamless verification process that significantly hardens our defenses against fraud while ensuring a low-friction experience for our members. Having direct access to DMV data verification gives us a level of certainty that is essential in today’s digital-first banking environment."

This partnership highlights Trust Stamp’s strategic push to provide accessible, enterprise-grade security to SMBs. Our company’s low-code Orchestration Layer makes it possible for smaller institutions to implement sophisticated tools like DLDV without the need for massive IT infrastructure or headcount.

Gowasack concluded, “The 'Confidence Gap' shouldn't exist for small businesses. Whether you are a credit union, a local dealership, or a mid-sized retailer, the risk of a fraudulent ID is real and expensive. Trust Stamp is proud to be the bridge that brings this 'gold standard' of identity trust to the broader market.”

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp: shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure assets and data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from over twenty nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

About Ridgedale Federal Credit Union

Ridgedale Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to providing secure, affordable financial services to its community. Focused on member trust and innovation, Ridgedale FCU offers a full suite of personal and business banking solutions designed to help its members achieve long-term financial success.

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