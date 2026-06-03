PureCycle and StackTeck Successfully Produce Living Hinge Cap Using PureFive® Recycled Polypropylene

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, and StackTeck Systems Ltd., a global manufacturer of high volume injection molds and automation, today announced the successful production of a living hinge cap using up to 100% PureFive® resin. The milestone demonstrates that post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin can meet the rigorous mechanical performance demands of one of packaging’s most technically challenging applications. The caps made with PureFive Ultra™ and PureFive Choice™ resins passed multiple customer-related tests, including the living hinge fatigue test.

Living hinges are among the most demanding applications in plastic part design, requiring a polymer to withstand hundreds of flex cycles without failure. Traditionally, virgin polypropylene has been required to achieve these performance standards. Through this collaboration, PureCycle and StackTeck have demonstrated that PureFive® resin, produced through a dissolution recycling process, can deliver equivalent hinge performance. The caps dimensions were also within the tolerances of the same cap made with virgin resin. This unlocks a new category of sustainable packaging applications for brand owners seeking to incorporate recycled content without sacrificing functionality.

“At StackTeck, we are constantly working to advance what’s possible with injection molded plastics and sustainability is increasingly at the center of that work,” said John Rego, Senior Market Development Specialist. “Partnering with PureCycle on this living hinge cap is a testament to what industry collaboration can accomplish. PureFive® resin processed beautifully in our tooling and the final part performance speaks for itself. We look forward to supporting converters and brand owners who want to bring this kind of sustainable innovation to market at scale.”

StackTeck’s precision tooling and deep expertise in caps and closures mold design were critical to optimizing processing conditions and part geometry for the recycled resin. The resulting cap successfully passed all required flex cycle testing, confirming its readiness for commercial packaging applications including food, beverage, personal care and household products.

“This achievement with StackTeck marks a significant step forward in demonstrating the versatility and performance of our PureFive® resin,” said Pete Dias, PureCycle’s Senior Director of Market, Application and Product Development. “Living hinges represent one of the toughest tests for any polypropylene and the fact that we’ve proven our recycled resin is up to the challenge opens the door to a whole new set of packaging applications for our customers. We are proud to work alongside StackTeck’s world-class team to keep pushing the boundaries of what recycled content can achieve.”

PureCycle’s physical, dissolution recycling process transforms post-consumer polypropylene into PureFive® resin by removing color, odor, additives and other impurities from the plastic. The resin performs similarly to virgin polypropylene and meets FDA standards for food-contact applications to enable the seamless integration into existing manufacturing processes. PureFive® resin is also APR Certified for PCR Content, a requirement for many impending regulations across the United States.

Brand owners and converters interested in incorporating PureFive® resin into living hinge or closures applications are encouraged to contact PureCycle to discuss trial opportunities.

PureCycle Contact

Christian Bruey

cbruey@purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric DeNatale

edenatale@purecycle.com

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive® resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. For more information, visit www.purecycle.com.

About StackTeck Systems Limited

StackTeck, with over five decades of mold building innovation, is a leading source of high productivity system solutions for the injection molding industry. StackTeck supplies a wide range of injection molds and IML automation used to produce plastic parts in applications such as caps, closures, medical, PET preforms, and thinwall packaging; as well as complete system integrations including IML. StackTeck has dedicated R&D, testing, and part sampling facilities, in addition to plastic part design, prototyping, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. StackTeck Systems Ltd. headquarters is located 8 km north of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. For more information, visit www.stackteck.com.

StackTeck Contact

John Rego

jrego@stackteck.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the continued execution of PureCycle’s business plan, the expected results of tests and trials, the expected timing of commercial sales, and planned future updates. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or PureCycle’s future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. ​

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of PureCycle’s management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in each of PureCycle’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and PureCycle’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for various quarterly periods, those discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by PureCycle and the following: PCTs’ ability to obtain funding for our operations, future capital requirements and future growth, and to continue as a going concern; PCT’s ability to meet, continue to meet, and comply on an ongoing basis with, the numerous regulatory requirements applicable to our PureFive® resin (as defined below) both generally and in food-grade applications and, more broadly, the operations of our facilities (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations); expectations and changes regarding PCT’s strategies and future financial performance, including future business plans, expansion plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives, which could be impacted by significant changes to tariffs on foreign imports; the ability of PCT’s first commercial-scale recycling facility in Lawrence County, Ohio (the “Ironton Facility”) to be appropriately certified by Leidos (as defined below), following certain performance and other tests, and commence full-scale commercial operations in a timely and cost-effective manner, or at all; PCT’s ability to meet, and to continue to meet, the requirements imposed upon us and our subsidiaries by the funding for our operations, including the funding for the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities (as defined below); PCT’s ability to minimize or eliminate the many hazards and operational risks at our manufacturing facilities that can result in potential injury to individuals, disrupt our business, including interruptions or disruptions in operations at our facilities, and subject us to liability and increased costs; PCT’s ability to complete the necessary funding with respect to, and complete the construction of, the new polypropylene recycling facility in Thailand (the "Thailand Facility"), our first commercial-scale European plant located in Antwerp, Belgium (the "Belgium Facility"), and the purification facility to be built in Augusta, Georgia (the "Augusta Facility" and, together with the Thailand Facility and the Belgium Facility, the “Planned Facilities”) in a timely and cost-effective manner; PCT’s ability to procure, sort and process polypropylene plastic waste at our planned plastic waste prep facilities; PCT’s ability to maintain exclusivity under The Procter & Gamble Company license; the implementation, market acceptance and success of PCT’s business model and growth strategy, which includes our ability to bring a total of one billion pounds of installed polypropylene recycling capability online by 2030, and our ability to meet related construction, regulatory, and financing requirements; the ability to negotiate multi-year offtake agreements at appropriate margins to fund ongoing operations; the possibility that PCT may be adversely affected or potentially impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including interest rates, availability of capital, economic cycles, and other macro-economic impacts (such as tariffs); changes in the prices and availability of materials (such as steel and other materials needed for the construction of future Feed PreP and purification facilities), including those changes caused by inflation, tariffs and supply chain conditions, such as increased transportation costs, and our ability to obtain such materials in a timely and cost-effective manner; the ability to source feedstock with a high polypropylene content at a reasonable cost; the development of direct competitors in the recycled polypropylene segment that could impact the demand for PCT’s products; the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings to which PCT is, or may become, a party; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in the prices and availability of labor (including labor shortages), turnover in employees, and increases in employee-related costs; any business disruptions due to political or economic instability, pandemics, or armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and instability in the Middle East); and operational risks associated with the ability to operate the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities, as and when operative, at nameplate capacity.

PCT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.​​

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.​