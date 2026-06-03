Nexxen Research Reveals How Economic Pressure Is Reshaping World Cup Viewing Habits

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today released the second installment of its FIFA World Cup 2026 predictions and insights series, “FIFA World Cup Predictions and Insights Report: Volume 2.” The report examines how economic uncertainty and media fragmentation are influencing the ways in which Americans are likely to engage with this year’s FIFA World Cup, enabling advertisers to better plan and drive incremental reach around the tournament.

Building on Nexxen’s original January 2026 forecast report, the new findings indicate that audiences are expanding in response to recent shifts, such as the introduction of free ad-supported streaming (“FAST”) platforms airing games – a prediction made in Nexxen’s earlier report. This second volume incorporates additional consumer research, current media consumption analysis and emerging marketplace developments, informed by Nexxen’s proprietary past, present and future-looking data signals.

Among the report’s key findings:

14 million Americans who previously did not plan to watch World Cup matches now say they will tune in, after learning FOX-owned FAST platform Tubi will stream select marquee matches for free

9 million more fans now plan to watch matches in free out-of-home environments, such as bars and restaurants, compared to Nexxen’s January 2026 report

40% of consumers plan to add a subscription service to watch the tournament, with one in four choosing a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (“vMVPD”)

19 million Americans do not plan to watch matches live, but still expect to engage with highlights, recaps, creator content and tournament coverage

The report also found that 86% of intended FIFA World Cup 2026 viewers have cut back on discretionary spending, including paid streaming subscriptions, underscoring the growing importance of free and flexible viewing options. Nexxen’s analysis also predicts that identity resolution and cross-channel measurement capabilities will become increasingly important as audiences further fragment across platforms and viewing behaviors.

FIFA World Cup Predictions and Insights Report: Volume 2 is available now.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding media consumption and the FIFA World Cup. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law. ​​​​​​​

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com