Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Presentation of Interim Part 1 Results from CAPTAIN-T2D at the Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2026 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company, today announced the presentation of new data at a late-breaking poster presentation of interim Part 1 results from CAPTAIN-T2D at the Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting taking place from June 13-16, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

The CAPTAIN-T2D trial (NCT07296484) is a Phase 2b study evaluating clofutriben’s ability to improve glycemic control and metabolic health in patients who have difficult-to-control Type 2 diabetes (T2D) with elevated cortisol (EC). Part 1 of the trial is evaluating patients with T2D and EC risk factors for trial eligibility and the presence of EC.

Conference details are as follows:

ENDO 2026 – Endocrine Society Annual Meeting (June 13-16) Title: Prevalence of Elevated Cortisol in Difficult-to-Control Type 2 Diabetes: Interim Results for CAPTAIN-T2D, a Phase 2 Trial of Clofutriben Format: Late-breaking Poster Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026 9:30 AM - 4:30PM CT Poster #: SAT-634 Presenter: Elena Christofides, MD, Endocrinology Associates,

Columbus, OH, United States Title: Analysis of Cardiometabolic Effects From a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Clinical trial of Clofutriben in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) Format: Abstract Poster Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM CT Poster #: SAT-625 Presenter: Frank Czerwiec, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Inc., Miami, Florida, United States

About CAPTAIN-T2D

CAPTAIN-T2D is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2b trial evaluating clofutriben, a selective inhibitor of 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type-1 (HSD-1), to improve glycemic control and metabolic health in patients who have difficult-to-control type 2 diabetes (T2D) with elevated cortisol (EC). The trial will take place in two parts. Part 1 (Screening) will evaluate patients with T2D and EC risk factors for trial eligibility and the presence of EC. Participants deemed eligible from Part 1 will be randomized to either clofutriben or placebo in the dose-ranging, interventional Part 2 (Treatment). The primary endpoint is change in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) at 24 weeks. Exploratory endpoints include changes in body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and bone metabolism biomarkers.

About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals is a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company delivering breakthrough solutions for the millions of patients who struggle to control diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and related conditions with current therapies. The Company’s lead candidate, clofutriben, is a novel, once-daily, oral HSD-1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2b development for type 2 diabetes with elevated cortisol, a large population with high unmet needs. HSD-1 inhibition is a novel mechanism that complements existing agents by addressing an underlying cause of disease progression and treatment resistance across a spectrum of metabolic dysfunction. Clofutriben has been associated with improved glycemic control and other metabolic improvements while generally safe and well tolerated in multiple clinical trials without requiring dose titration. To learn more, visit https://sparrowpharma.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Maggie Whitney

LifeSci Communications

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com