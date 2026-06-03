Quantum X Labs Appoints Prof. Oren Raz of the Weizmann Institute of Science to Its Scientific Advisory Board

World-Renowned Expert in Non-Equilibrium Quantum Thermodynamics and Quantum Dynamics Joins QXL's Scientific Leadership as the Company Scales Toward Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing.

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL), an advanced quantum technologies company, today announces the appointment of Prof. Oren Raz of the Weizmann Institute of Science to its Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Raz's appointment brings one of Israel's most distinguished physicists into the company's scientific leadership at a pivotal moment in QXL's development — as it scales its neutral-atom platform, validates its patented AI-driven error correction architecture (US12294387B2), and expands into aerospace and defense quantum sensing markets.

Prof. Oren Raz is a faculty member in the Department of Physics of Complex Systems at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel — one of the world's foremost scientific research institutions. His research is focused on non-equilibrium physical systems — from life to lasers — that operate far from thermal equilibrium, a domain of fundamental importance to the practical operation of quantum computing hardware.

Prof. Raz's published work has accumulated over 2,600 citations, reflecting the breadth and impact of his contributions across quantum physics, statistical mechanics, and quantum information

"Prof. Raz's work is the science that tells us what happens inside a qubit when things get hard — when coherence is fragile, when the system is far from equilibrium, when standard assumptions break down” says Prof. Nir Sharon, Quantum X Labs Chief Scientist “Having him on our Scientific Advisory Board means we are making decisions about our hardware, our error correction, and our sensing platforms with one of the world's best minds in quantum thermodynamics in our corner."

About Quantum X Labs:

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Relations

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