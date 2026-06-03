CSL Takes Delivery of MV CSL Kuleana, Advancing CSL International Pool Newbuild Program

Montreal, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 29, 2026, The CSL Group (CSL) took delivery of MV CSL Kuleana from YAMIC Shipyard, marking the latest milestone in the renewal of the CSL International Pool fleet. The vessel has now departed on her maiden voyage.

CSL Kuleana is the fourth in a series of five Kamsarmax newbuilds developed with our Pool partner. The newbuild program is reshaping the fleet with a new generation of ocean self-unloading ships, purpose-built to replace aging vessels while advancing performance, flexibility, and environmental standards.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of dry bulk trades, CSL Kuleana brings together increased cargo capability, high-efficiency cargo handling, and a versatile design that allows the vessel to operate seamlessly across a wide range of routes and commodities. The standardized configuration shared by the series enables the fleet to respond more dynamically to market needs while maintaining consistent service for customers.

At the core of the design is a fourth-generation Kamsarmax hull form that exceeds EEDI Level III requirements and is paired with Tier III, methanol-ready engines. CSL Kuleana is also equipped for shore power connection, supporting reduced emissions while alongside in port.

The new vessel series is expected to deliver approximately 40 percent greater efficiency than the vessels it replaces, driven by improvements in both fuel consumption and optimized cargo lift. With a cargo capacity of 72,250 metric tonnes and a self-unloading rate of up to 5,000 metric tonnes per hour, CSL Kuleana combines high-capacity lift with efficient discharge capabilities.

The delivery of CSL Kuleana reflects CSL’s continued investment in a modern, adaptable fleet that is aligned with evolving environmental standards and the future of marine transportation.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

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