Sezzle Expands Super App Platform Following Strong 1Q26 Results

Minneapolis, MN, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) is expanding well beyond buy now, pay later. With nearly 5 million Earn tab visits in under a year, the company is seeing proof consumers want to use Sezzle for more than just paying over time. Today, the company outlined the next phase of that evolution.

In 1Q26, Sezzle surpassed $1 billion in quarterly GMV for the second consecutive quarter, supported by a new peak purchase frequency of 7.1 times per active consumer. Active subscribers grew 48.4% year over year during the same period. On the strength of those results, the company raised its FY2026 guidance across all metrics. The results reflect a platform that consumers are engaging with more often and in more ways.

The Earn Tab

At the center of that transition is the Earn tab, within the Sezzle mobile app. Launched in June 2025, the feature lets consumers discover and claim rewards and cashback offers on everyday purchases like gas, groceries, and dining. The goal was simple: give users a reason to open Sezzle between purchases and turn that attention into a daily habit. Since launch, the Earn tab has become a daily utility for consumers and one of the most-visited features in the app.

That engagement is translating into results. Consumers who use the Earn tab generate over 20% more revenue per active user, a signal that the feature is driving incremental value on top of core BNPL volume. Today, consumers can earn through mobile games in the Sezzle Arcade, MoneyIQ financial literacy courses, and surveys, with more ways to earn on the roadmap.

“Consumers are opening our app to earn cashback on gas and groceries, not just to split a payment. This is an early sign the “super app” strategy was working. Everything we're rolling out now, points, trivia, card-linked cashback, Pay-in-5*, grew out of that signal,” said Sarah Hill, SVP of Product.

Pay-in-5: Driving Higher-Value Orders Across Merchants

As consumer spending on the platform grew, so did demand for more ways to pay. The company introduced Pay-in-5, a five-installment option at no additional cost that gives consumers more flexibility and longer repayment window. The early signal is clear: in April, average order values on Pay-in-5 ran 44% higher than Pay-in-4. That shift is drawing new merchants to the platform as well. RockAuto, one of the largest online auto parts retailers in the U.S., and Follett, the premier college campus retailer serving students at over 1,000 universities across North America, both launched with Sezzle this year.

Points and Card-Linked Cashback: Expanding the Rewards Ecosystem

With daily engagement growing, Sezzle is layering a unified rewards currency on top of the platform. The company recently launched Sezzle Points, a system that lets users accumulate points through cashback, surveys, receipts, and other everyday actions, and redeem them for gift cards from popular retailers. Points give every interaction inside the app a tangible payoff, whether a consumer is claiming an offer, completing a financial literacy lesson, or scanning a receipt.

Sezzle is also expanding its cashback network through card-linked offers, which automatically reward users when they shop with their Sezzle virtual card. These rewards stack with the in-app cashback offers already available in the Earn tab, meaning a user who claims a gas or dining offer, and also pays with their virtual card, would earn cashback from both at the same time. The end result is a boosted, layered rewards model where the more a consumer interacts with Sezzle, the more they get back.

Embedding AI Across the Platform

Sezzle is putting AI to work across the entire platform. The company's AI-powered support chatbot, complete with powerful context-connected tools, is now live for all users of Sezzle’s mobile app, already resolving 70% of inbound inquiries without a human agent with plans to expand into additional support channels. On the shopping side, Sezzle is building alongside existing user behavioral recommendation systems toward a fully agentic experience, with an AI Shopping Assistant to automatically search and surface the best prices and personalized recommendations, replacing manual search with something closer to a personal concierge. Internally, engineering has fully shifted to an AI-first model, with more than 70% of new code written with AI assistance, accelerating the speed at which new features reach consumers.

Additional Platform Launches

Sezzle Mobile: An unlimited 5G phone plan on AT&T's network, powered by Gigs, available directly in the Sezzle app. Now live for all eligible users starting at best-in-market pricing of $29.99/month for Anywhere subscribers and $39.99/month for Premium subscribers.

An unlimited 5G phone plan on AT&T's network, powered by Gigs, available directly in the Sezzle app. Now live for all eligible users starting at best-in-market pricing of $29.99/month for Anywhere subscribers and $39.99/month for Premium subscribers. Enhanced Long-Term Lending † : Eligible users can now split purchases into 3- to 48-month payment plans directly at checkout, extending Sezzle into longer-duration consumer lending. The product is live and rolling out in stages.

: Eligible users can now split purchases into 3- to 48-month payment plans directly at checkout, extending Sezzle into longer-duration consumer lending. The product is live and rolling out in stages. Expanded Payment Processing: Sezzle has strengthened its payments backbone by adding Adyen, a global payments platform, giving merchants faster, more reliable checkout experiences and broader payment acceptance. Adyen is now live for Canadian transactions as well.

Interested in hearing more about the power of Sezzle? Learn more here.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle’s all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | X

Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

* Pay-in-5, Pay-in-4, Sezzle Virtual Card, are issued by WebBank or Sezzle. See loan agreement for details.

† Pay Monthly loans are originated by third party lenders, including WebBank. Refer to your loan agreement for details. APR ranges from 0.00%-35.99% based on creditworthiness and term length, subject to credit approval. For example, a $1,000 loan over 6 months would result in 6 monthly payments of $166.67 at 0.00% APR, $178.90 ay 24.99% APR, or $184.29 at 35.99% APR. Minimum purchase amount and down payment may be required.

‡ Unlimited data includes network management; speeds may be reduced during congestion or after high usage. 5G requires a compatible device and coverage and is not available in all areas. Actual speeds vary. Price excludes taxes/fees. Wireless service provided through Sezzle Mobile’s connectivity partners. AT&T is a trademark of AT&T Inc. and is not affiliated with or endorsing Sezzle Mobile.