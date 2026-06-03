CÓRDOBA, Spain, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraged crypto traders often use regulated spot margin accounts and offshore perpetual futures interchangeably. Both let a trader put on a larger Bitcoin position than their capital would otherwise allow. Both move with the same underlying price. But what it costs to keep the trade open is different in each case and the difference is not just in the amount. In regulated spot margin, the broker charges a fixed borrowing rate set by capital markets. In offshore perpetual futures, traders pay each other: a funding payment whose size shifts every 8 hours depending on which direction most other traders are positioned.

The numbers show how far apart these can be. Interactive Brokers publishes its USD margin rate for balances below $100,000 at 5.120% annually, a rate that does not change based on what other traders are doing. A trader borrowing $5,000 to hold a $10,000 BTC long pays roughly $256 per year. On Binance's BTCUSDT perpetual contract, the base funding rate runs at 0.01% every 8 hours, approximately $1,095 per year on the same $10,000 position. When the market trends strongly in one direction, that rate rises. During the 2021 bull run, according to CoinGlass historical funding data, funding frequently hit 0.05% per 8-hour interval, a $5,475 annualized cost to hold the same trade.

Educational analysis published by Leverage.Trading on funding rates , led by founder and market analyst Anton Palovaara, examines leveraged trading costs and perpetual futures mechanics to show why these systems are often misread as having the same risk level. With regulated spot margin, a trader holding a popular long pays the same as a trader betting against the crowd. With offshore perpetual futures, holding the most crowded position is the most expensive position to hold. There is also a difference in what the trader actually owns: regulated spot margin means the trader holds the asset; an offshore perpetual is a synthetic contract with no equivalent ownership rights and generally fewer regulatory protections than assets held through regulated broker-dealers.

Funding rates on major perpetual futures platforms are generally composed of a fixed interest component, often set around 0.01% per 8-hour interval, and a premium component that reflects how far the contract price has drifted from spot. The fixed component alone annualizes to roughly 10.95%, already above IBKR's published borrowing rate. When traders pile into the same direction, the premium pushes that higher. The important difference is what happens next. On a perpetual futures platform, elevated funding rates usually fall again as market conditions normalize. With regulated spot margin, the borrowing rate is set when the trade is opened. If a trader enters during a period of unusually high borrowing costs, that higher rate remains in place for the life of the position. The CFTC has pursued enforcement action against Binance for offering unregistered derivatives to US persons. Traders using offshore perpetual contracts through unregistered entities have no access to the protections that apply to FINRA-registered broker-dealers.

Leverage.Trading is an independent educational and analytical publisher focused on leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives market structure. Operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. (CIF: B75825711) in Córdoba, Spain, the publisher produces analysis, calculators, and educational resources designed to help traders better understand risk, leverage mechanics, liquidation dynamics, and derivatives exchange systems across global markets.

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