Manchester-based Kool It joins Nordic Climate Group

Nordic Climate Group continues to expand in the UK through the acquisition of Kool It Services Ltd, a Manchester-based company providing cooling and heating installation, service and maintenance for commercial buildings and businesses.

Founded in 1972 as a family business, Kool It is today led by Rick and Clare Dearden, with the company now in its second generation. Over the years, the company has built a strong position in the region through long-term customer relationships, technical expertise and a strong local reputation for quality and service. Today, Kool It has 19 employees and serves customers across sectors including offices, retail, healthcare and food & beverage. The company will continue to operate under its existing local brand and leadership as part of Nordic Climate Group.

“Kool It is a highly respected business with deep technical expertise and a strong local presence in an important region for us. The company shares many of the qualities we value in Nordic Climate Group, including strong local entrepreneurship, long-term thinking and opportunities to share knowledge and experience across the group,” notes Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK.

The acquisition further strengthens Nordic Climate Group’s presence in Northern England and expands the Group’s position within energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions for commercial buildings. Service and maintenance are also a growing part of Kool It’s business, supporting long-term customer relationships and recurring revenue.

“Kool It has developed over many years through close customer relationships, committed employees and a strong local reputation. Joining Nordic Climate Group allows us to continue building on that foundation while becoming part of a group that shares our long-term mindset and entrepreneurial approach,” comments Rick and Clare Dearden, Managing Directors of Kool It Services Ltd.

For more information, please contact:

Ronnie Coutts, CEO OF Nordic Climate Group UK

ronnie.coutts@nordicclimategroup.com | +44 7951 997 195

Rick Dearden, Managing Director of Kool It Services Ltd

rick@koolit.co.uk | +44 7895 500 500

Clare Dearden, Kool It Services Ltd

clare@koolit.co.uk

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,500 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, with a total turnover of over EUR 650 million (approximately SEK 7 billion). Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.