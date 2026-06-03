Orbit International’s Power Group and Orbit Instrument Division Report Combined Bookings of Approximately $2,100,000 for Month of May 2026

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Power Group (“OPG”) and Orbit Instrument division, a part of its Electronics Group (“OEG”) recorded combined bookings of approximately $2,100,000 for the month of May 2026. Deliveries for these orders have already commenced and will continue through the first quarter of 2027.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report combined bookings of approximately $2,100,000 for our OPG and Orbit Instrument division for the month of May 2026. Bookings for our OPG were approximately $1,100,000, due principally to increased bookings for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology. Total 2026 year to date OPG bookings are up 69% compared to the same period in 2025, highlighted by orders for our VPX power supplies. Bookings for these power supplies have been strong throughout 2026 and year to date are up approximately 52% over the prior year comparable period. In addition, our OPG is still waiting on a significant follow-on VPX power supply award from a large defense contractor which we hope will be received prior to the end of the second quarter.”

Binder added, “Orders for our Orbit Instrument division were approximately $1,000,000, approximately $950,000 of which resulted from a follow-on contract received from a large defense contractor for a product used on a U.S. Navy program. We are also pleased to note that our customer has expressed confidence that the program under which the contract was awarded should continue for many years to come. This award had been expected during the first quarter of 2026 but was delayed at the U.S. Government level. The timing of receipt of military awards is always an uncertainty.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.