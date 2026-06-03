Manhattan Mini Storage Won Multiple Telly Awards by Refusing to Market Like A Storage Company

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Mini Storage announced today its Bad Things Happen When You Leave the City commercials have been awarded Gold in several categories, including being named People’s Choice and Use of Comedy for Promotional Video, in the record breaking 47th Annual Telly Awards.





“Self-storage is a commodity category, unless you decide it isn’t. For decades, Manhattan Mini Storage has used humor as a strategy,” said Sarah Little, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Manhattan Mini Storage. “Humor compounds. A funny campaign doesn’t just generate impressions. It drives conversation, reposts, screenshots, and word-of-mouth. Brands that are willing to invest in humor build something stronger than advertisement alone ever could.”

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year’s winners include Paramount TV, Warner Brothers Discovery, FOX Entertainment, MoMA, Mayo Clinic, Sony Music, TED, Al Jazeera, Variety, PETA, United Talent Agency, People Inc., Olympic Channel, AccuWeather, ABC News, Dude Perfect, Washington Commanders, Harvard Business School, Modern Post, and more

The winning commercials included three spots from the latest campaign from the New York self-storage giant, Manhattan Mini Storage. The campaign humorously imagines what happens when city dwellers leave New York in search of “more space,” only to encounter situations that are stranger, riskier, or far less appealing than they expected. Such as winning videos New Neighbors, Lost Dog, and The Tea Party.

"Video has never been more contested, more creative, or more consequential than it is right now,” shares Amanda Needham, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. “The Telly Awards has had a front-row seat to this industry for 47 years, and today’s entertainment is happening in multiple formats, across every screen, and at every budget level."

With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which features more than 250 experts across the world of video. This year welcomed judges including Tamara Kruger, Head of Content and Sponsorships, Google; Janet Graham Borba, Executive VP of Production, HBO; Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer, WNBA; and Andrea Wertheim, Senior Manager Post Production, Netflix.

The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners/

About Manhattan Mini Storage

At Manhattan Mini Storage, we’re more than just storage providers; we’re part of the NYC fabric. Dedicated to innovative New York City storage solutions and community engagement, we’ve been bringing a unique blend of humor and practicality to meet the city’s diverse needs for over 50 years. With more than 50 locations across Manhattan, the boroughs, and New Jersey, you can find space at a location near you. For further details, visit our website at www.manhattanministorage.com.

Contact:

Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include AWN, View Conference, Skwigly, ACM SIGGRAPH, Seed & Spark, Kinema, The Gotham, Portrait, NAB, RunwayML AIFF, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Film Fatales, FWD-Doc, NYWIFT, Stash, Production Hub, Video Consortium, SeriesFest and Green The Bid.

More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

Find The Telly Awards Online:

Website: www.TellyAwards.com

Facebook: /TellyAwards

X: @TellyAwards

Instagram: @TellyAwards

YouTube: /TellyAwards

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