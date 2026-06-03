VEON to Release 2Q26 Earnings on July 31, 2026

Dubai and New York, June 3, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or “the Company”), today confirms that it will release its consolidated financial and operating results for the second quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2026, on July 31, 2026.

VEON will also host a conference call with senior management to discuss the results.

Additional details, including the timing of the release, conference call access information, webcast details and the process for submitting questions, will be provided in a subsequent announcement closer to the release date.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services over 150 million connectivity and more than 205 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Contact information

VEON

Investor Relations

ir@veon.com