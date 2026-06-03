Nexxen and V (Formerly VIDAA) Connect Advertisers with Soccer Fans on the Biggest Screen in the Home During Summer 2026

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, and V, which operates VIDAA OS, the world's fastest-growing Smart TV operating system, today announced a partnership to help advertisers reach and engage soccer fans during Summer 2026, through high-impact advertising experiences on VIDAA OS-powered Smart TVs.

As audiences increasingly shift and splinter across platforms – from linear TV to streaming services and broadcaster apps – Nexxen research predicts viewing behavior around this year’s World Cup will be more fragmented than ever before. And, with millions of viewers planning to stream matches as well as supplementary content, the path to engaging these audiences is no longer limited to the live broadcast itself.

Leveraging Nexxen DSP or Nexxen SSP, advertisers can programmatically plan and activate live sports campaigns on V's global Smart TV footprint across Hisense and Toshiba, spanning millions of households in key global markets. V's native home screen placements put brands in front of audiences the moment they power on their television, capturing attention at the earliest point in the viewing journey, before fans land on a live match or highlight reel.

As an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is bringing the tournament to life beyond the screen. Through this partnership, select brands and buyers will have the opportunity to access exclusive experiential activations – including in-person match attendance and Hisense Smart TVs and laser projectors – as part of Hisense's broader marketing program. Availability is limited and subject to Hisense promotional terms.

"Major sports tentpole events are some of the few remaining moments that deliver truly massive, shared attention, but how and where that attention manifests has fundamentally changed," said Ofer Druker, CEO, Nexxen. "Together with V and Hisense, we are enabling advertisers to meet fans directly on the biggest screen in the home, using native formats that feel additive to the viewing experience."

"V powers the home screen for millions of Smart TVs around the world, and it is where viewers go before they go anywhere else," said Guy Edri, Co-Founder & CEO, V. "The partnership with Nexxen gives advertisers a way to show up in the moment that matters most, at scale, for the most popular sport on the planet. It is exactly the kind of high-value, viewer-first opportunity our platform is built to deliver."

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.



Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

About V

V (Formerly VIDAA) operated VIDAA OS the world's fastest-growing smart TV operating system, embedded across 400+ TV brands across 180+ markets. Designed for simplicity, speed, and consumer satisfaction, VIDAA OS delivers personalization, entertainment, and services at scale through a unified software layer on smart TV’s. V provides advertisers with premium, native access to the smart TV home screen, the first thing viewers see when they turn on their television. V is shaping the future of how audiences discover, watch, and engage with content on the biggest screen in the home.

For more information, visit www.v-home.com.

Press contact:

Caroline Smith

VP, Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding native Smart TV advertising inventory, offering and any benefits or insights associated with such activities. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.