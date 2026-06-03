AutoZone Vendor Summit Recognizes Contributions of Top Suppliers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) recognized 15 of its top suppliers at its annual Vendor Summit. The awards celebrate companies that achieved exceptional results while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction over the past year.

AutoZone awarded Sylvania the 2026 Vendor of the Year, the company's highest vendor honor. Sylvania delivers an exceptional partnership through long-term investment, cost reductions, innovation and supply chain excellence, driving millions in incremental sales and profits. They consistently stepped up as a true 1TEAM partner supporting international markets during disruption, enabling strategic inventory transitions, and delivering results across every facet of the business.

In addition, eight vendors were selected for the AutoZone Extra Miler award: Bearing Technologies, Robert Bosch, LLC, Gates Corporation, GSP North America, Highline Warren, Premium Guard, PLZ Corp and Value Cycle Corporation. The Extra Miler Award recognizes vendors who rise above challenges, exceed expectations, and demonstrate a consistent commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction through a strong partnership.

Six vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): Blue Streak, CJ Global, The Coca-Cola Company, Energizer Holdings, Inc., AXALTA (U-POL) and XGM. These vendors enhance customer experience both in stores and online through product innovation, improved catalog and packaging, and targeted training investments.

“Our 2026 Vendor Summit award recipients truly embody the Pledge and Values of AutoZone. Through collaboration, accountability, and innovation, they delivered meaningful results for our business while consistently putting our customers first,” stated Luke Rauch, Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Global Sourcing, Customer Satisfaction.

About AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)

As of May 26, 2026, AutoZone had 6,766 stores in the U.S., 933 in Mexico and 157 in Brazil, for a total store count of 7,856.

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a Commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and Commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.AutoZone.com, and our Commercial customers can make purchases through www.AutoZonePro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.ALLDATA.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast-branded products through www.DuralastParts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, Brian.Campbell@AutoZone.com

Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, Jennifer.Hughes@AutoZone.com