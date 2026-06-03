PRIDE Industries Employee Valentino Corbett Receives National Award for Exceptional Leadership and Service

Roseville, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentino Corbett, a locksmith with PRIDE Industries and a U.S. Army veteran, has been named the recipient of the Honor Roll for Veterans Award as part of the 2026 SourceAmerica® Achievement Awards, presented May 20 at the annual Xforce Conference in Grapevine, Texas.

Corbett was honored for his outstanding performance, leadership, and mentorship as a key member of PRIDE Industries’ workforce. A skilled locksmith responsible for securing hundreds of facilities and maintaining critical infrastructure, Corbett is widely recognized for his technical expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

A military veteran with service-related disabilities, Corbett exemplifies resilience and leadership. Drawing from more than 20 years of service as a U.S. Army First Sergeant, he applies discipline, problem-solving, and team-building skills to his work every day—mentoring colleagues and helping create opportunities for others to succeed.

“Valentino’s leadership is not just effective—it’s transformative,” said Craig Levra, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries, who attended Xforce. “His expertise, dedication, and commitment to helping others grow embody everything PRIDE Industries stands for. We are incredibly proud to see him recognized on a national stage.”

SourceAmerica’s Achievement Awards recognize individuals, nonprofits, and business partners for exceptional work ethics, leadership, and contributions to advancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. They also celebrate people whose success demonstrates the power of inclusive hiring to transform workplaces, drive innovation, and build a stronger U.S. economy.

According to recent data highlighted during the award ceremony, unemployment among working-age individuals with disabilities remains significantly higher than for those without, even though a substantial number of working-age U.S. adults—more than 16 million—report having a disability. SourceAmerica’s AbilityOne Program helps address this gap, generating billions in economic activity while creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Corbett is deeply committed to community service, organizing and supporting initiatives such as charitable drives, community cleanups, and outreach programs that uplift others and strengthen local communities.

“I’m so fortunate to have a job that matters to me and to work with great people and to benefit from the AbilityOne Program,” he said. “That’s why I volunteer, so I can share that good fortune with other people.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

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