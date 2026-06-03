Telfair Museums Announces "Roots in the Rushes": A Celebration Of Gullah Geechee Artistry And History

SAVANNAH, GA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums announces its latest exhibition, “Roots in the Rushes: African American Basketry of the Lowcountry.” This compelling showcase explores the enduring legacy, technical brilliance, and cultural resilience behind one of the oldest African American art forms in the United States. This inspiring exhibition will run through April 4, 2027.

For centuries, artisans across the Lowcountry have practiced the intricate craft of coiled basketry—a technology brought to the region by enslaved people of West African descent. Originally serving as essential tools for rice production on coastal plantations, these baskets evolved from utilitarian objects into sophisticated works of art. Using indigenous plant materials such as bulrush, sweetgrass, and palmetto, these handsewn forms represent a direct link to West African traditions.

Visitors will discover how the transmission of this knowledge turned local markets and coastal roadside stands into hubs of artistic exchange, making the baskets a symbol of both economic independence and cultural identity. "These baskets are more than just vessels; they are a testament to the ingenuity and survival of a people,” said Ahmauri Williams-Alford, Telfair Museums Assistant Curator of Historical Interpretation. “‘Roots in the Rushes’ honors the innovative designs and forms that have defined Savannah and the greater coastal region for generations."

The exhibition will highlight this basketry tradition, its role in the 18th and 19th-century rice economy in Georgia and South Carolina, and its continuation as a significant Lowcountry art form to the present day. It will explore how bulrush baskets shifted from use as agricultural tools to objects appreciated for their formal beauty and cultural importance, and how their presence in the iconic roadside stands of South Carolina, the historic Penn School, and Savannah’s city market brought this handicraft to the global stage.

Telfair Museums invites the public to witness the mastery of the Gullah Geechee people and celebrate the historical contributions of these coastal communities in “Roots in the Rushes: African American Basketry of the Lowcountry.” Guests can experience the exhibition starting April 24, 2026, at the Telfair Academy. “Roots in the Rushes” will be open for viewing during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Exhibition-related programs are made possible through the generous support of the Americana Foundation and through investment by the City of Savannah. For more information, please visit www.telfair.org.

– ENDS –

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kristyn Beasley at kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com, Genelle Williams at genelle@lesleyfrancispr.com, or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. Museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

Attachment