Concert Properties and Brookfield Form Joint Venture for Canadian Industrial Portfolio

Vancouver, BC, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concert Properties Ltd., through Concert Income Properties ("Concert"), today announced the formation of a joint venture with a Brookfield affiliate for an eight-property Canadian industrial portfolio totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet. The transaction values the portfolio at approximately C$1 billion.

The portfolio comprises a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant industrial properties across Canada’s largest urban logistics markets, including Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Ottawa. Fully leased to a diverse roster of credit tenants, the assets benefit from strong connectivity to critical highway, airport, and rail infrastructure and represent stabilized, high-quality industrial real estate with embedded income growth potential.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Brookfield, a globally recognized firm with deep expertise and a strong track record in real estate,” said Lindsay Brand, Chief Investment Officer of Concert Properties Ltd. “Concert has a history of building partnerships defined by shared alignment and a long-term view, and this one is no different. Brookfield brings global scale and a disciplined approach to real estate investment, and we are excited about what we can build together. We look forward to actively managing this portfolio on behalf of the joint venture and to identifying ways to grow this relationship over time.”

“This investment reflects Brookfield’s conviction in high-quality logistics real estate in supply-constrained, high-barrier markets,” said Andy Smith, Managing Partner, Real Estate, Brookfield. “Concert has assembled and managed a strong Canadian industrial portfolio, and we are pleased to partner with them on assets that align well with our global logistics strategy. We look forward to working together to create long-term value across the portfolio.”

CIBC and CBRE acted as advisors to Concert on the transaction.

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About Concert Properties

Founded in 1989, Concert Properties is a diversified Canadian real estate corporation owned by 49 union and management pension plans and institutional investors representing over 200,000 Canadians. Concert develops, owns and manages rental apartments; develops condominium homes; and develops, acquires and manages industrial and office properties. Concert Income Properties, an open-ended Canadian limited partnership fund formed in 2016, acquires, develops and manages industrial, office and multi-family real estate across Canada on behalf of Canadian pension funds and institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy.We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.