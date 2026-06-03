Emperor Reports Deep Wide High-Grade Gold Intercept on the Duquesne West Property Under Option from Globex

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce progress on the 50% owned Duquesne West property optioned to Emperor Metals Inc. Emperor reported that the 2026 program is integrating 15,000 metres of new drilling with 8,000 metres of targeted resampling of historic drill core, which together contributes an additional 23,000 metres of data to refine and expand the current geological model. Below we summarize the results from the Emperor press release dated June 2, 2026, which can be accessed here by clicking here for more details.

Exploration Program Highlights:

Recent drill results included DQ26-45 which intersected 35.9 meters grading 3.1 g/t Au at depth below the current pit shell of the main pit.

The thick high-grade gold intercepts continue to demonstrate the project’s ability to rapidly add ounces in support of Emperor’s vision of advancing towards a multi-million-ounce bulk-tonnage gold deposit in the main pit. Holes that are advancing this vision are represented by drillholes DQ26-03, 04, and 45.

Ongoing drilling continues to expand the deposit footprint eastward, with encouraging mineralized intercepts encountered in holes DQ26-05, 06, 07, and 08 including 0.5 g/t over 11.8 metres in drill hole DQ26-05.

Phase 1 pit infill drilling is targeting near-surface mineralization that could support a staged development approach, potentially accelerating future project development timelines and may enhance the overall project economics. This is represented by holes DQ26-11, 12, 13, 17, 33, 34, and 35.

Only about 20% of the expected assay total for 2025-26 program have been received to date.



Results Discussion

Emperor reported that assay results received to date represent 16 of the 47 holes drilled so far, accounting for roughly 35–40% of the current drilling program and only about 20% of the total assays expected from the broader 2025–2026 exploration season, including ongoing drilling and historical core resampling. Results have been reported for approximately 6,500 meters to date, while the Company has successfully completed around 15,300 meters of drilling and remains well below budget.

As Emperor continues to expand the deposit footprint along strike and at depth, they are also enhancing the opportunity within the existing mineralized envelope by demonstrating increased thickness and grade. By systematically targeting the key structural controls of the deposit, Emperor believes that it will continue to build ounces and unlock additional growth potential across the project (see Figure 1, 2).

Emperor believes that drill hole DQ26-45 demonstrates that multiple high-grade gold lenses hosted within a broader low-grade auriferous system can materially increase in both thickness and grade. The hole located approximately 75–80 meters down dip of Kinross’s 2002 drill hole DQ02-10, which intersected 13.4 meters grading 4.9 g/t Au, returned a threefold increase in mineralized thickness, highlighted by 35.9 meters grading 3.1 g/t Au.

Emperor believes that these results support the continuity and expansion potential of the high-grade system at depth while reinforcing the broader bulk-tonnage opportunity. Importantly, the identification of free gold within the system further enhances the project’s upside potential, representing a characteristic that had not previously been recognized or systematically targeted.

Figure 1. Location of Drill holes releases in the Emperor press release.





Figure 2. Illustration of drill hole DQ26-45 and its interpreted pierce point, highlighting an intercept grading of 35.9 metres grading 3.1 g/t Au. The image also outlines the key structural plunge trends that continue to guide exploration targeting and drilling success by Emperor across the deposit.





This press release was written David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101. The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in the Emperor Metals news release was reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, B.Sc., P.Geol., OQLF, a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines.



We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: David Christie,

President and COO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Quality Assurance and Control

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) was conducted by Technominex, a geological contractor hired by Emperor Metals, which adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted at its facility in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person on site.

Emperor Metals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to either the SGS Val D’Or, Quebec or MSALabs in Val D’Or, Quebec and the other half retained on site in the original core box. For SGS labs, a dispatch list consists of 88 or 176 samples along with their corresponding QA/QC samples for a single batch. This allows complete batches (88 samples) for fire assay. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to the SGS Val D’Or. Shipment is done by Manitoulin Transport and coordination by Technominex staff in Rouyn-Noranda

The third-party laboratory, SGS prep laboratory in Val D’Or Quebec, processes the shipment of samples using standard sample preparation (code PRP92) and produces pulps from the specified samples. The pulps are then sent off to SGS Burnaby for analysis. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility all the way to analysis at the SGS Burnaby B.C. laboratory.

Analytical testing is performed by SGS laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 90% passing 2mm, with a split of 500g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed using Au - ore grade 50g Fire Assay, ICP-AES with reporting limits of 0.01 -100 part per million (ppm). High grade gold analysis based on the presence of visible gold or a fire assay result exceeding 100 ppm, are analyzed by Au - metallic screening, 1kg screened to 106μm, 50g fire assay, gravimetric, AAS or ICP-AES of entire plus fraction and duplicate analysis of minus fraction. Reporting limit 0.01ppm.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) for MSALabs

Samples are submitted to MSALABS’ analytical facility in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. Samples are dried and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and an approximately 500 g aliquot is analyzed using Chrysos PhotonAssay™ technology. This method uses high-energy X-ray excitation with gamma detection to provide a rapid, non-destructive measurement of gold content on a larger, more representative sample mass.

Emperor Metals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to MSALabs in Val D’Or and the other half retained on site in the original core box. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to MSALabs in Val D’Or Quebec.

MSALABS is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory and implements rigorous internal quality control procedures. These include the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates at defined intervals throughout the analytical process to monitor accuracy, precision, and potential contamination.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex’s annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7103732a-ff6a-475c-853b-89f71e48abe9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbc48b69-6e5f-44f3-b131-f332d43704e1