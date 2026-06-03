Evoke Entertainment Secures $35 Million Production Financing Facility to Accelerate Expanding Film & Television Slate

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Entertainment has secured a senior secured production financing facility of up to $35 million backed by a leading institutional private credit fund with extensive experience in media, entertainment, and asset-based lending.



The revolving production facility will support Evoke's rapidly growing slate of independent feature films, television movies, streaming films, and series, providing the company with expanded capital resources to increase production volume and execute on a growing pipeline of projects across major networks, studios, and streaming platforms.



The financing was led by Evoke Entertainment CEO Stan Spry and represents a significant milestone in the company's continued growth as one of the industry's most active independent production companies.



“The entertainment industry is undergoing a fundamental shift in how content gets financed,” said Spry. “This facility provides Evoke with the flexibility and scale to move quickly on opportunities, expand our production capabilities, and continue delivering commercially driven content for our partners around the world. We believe disciplined, independent producers are uniquely positioned to thrive in today's market, and this financing gives us a powerful foundation for long-term growth.”



The facility comes at a time when independent producers are increasingly seeking alternative sources of capital as traditional studio and streamer financing models continue to evolve. By leveraging contracted revenue streams, distribution agreements, tax incentives, and the strength of Evoke's production track record and content library, the facility provides scalable financing solutions across multiple genres, formats, and distribution platforms.



Initial productions expected to be financed through the facility include a slate of television and streaming movies for leading buyers, including a Christmas film for Hallmark and a survival thriller for Lifetime, alongside the independent feature films Suburban Kings, Homesick, and Bali Hai. Additional projects are expected to be announced throughout 2026.



Over the past decade, Stan Spry has produced and financed more than 200 film and television projects and currently, through Evoke Entertainment, delivers more than 20 productions annually across leading buyers and platforms, including Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime, Tubi, NBCUniversal, AMC Networks, and Great American Media.



Beyond supporting current productions, the facility provides Evoke with additional flexibility to pursue strategic partnerships, co-financing opportunities, expanded development initiatives, and other growth opportunities as the company continues building a diversified global content business.



About Evoke Entertainment



Evoke Entertainment, formerly known as Cartel Entertainment, is a full-service management, production, and finance company founded in 2011. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Canada, and Las Vegas, Evoke represents top-tier creators and produces a wide range of film and television content for major networks, studios, and streaming platforms worldwide. The company has produced and financed more than 200 films and series, including Creepshow (AMC), Day of the Dead (Syfy), Twelve Forever (Netflix), and the upcoming Breaking Bear for Tubi. Evoke produces more than 20 projects annually across film, television, and streaming.

www.evokeentertainment.com



About the investor

The fund is a structured credit and asset-based lending firm providing financing solutions across a range of industries, including media and entertainment. The firm focuses on tailored capital solutions designed to support growth, liquidity, and strategic expansion.

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