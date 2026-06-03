Latino Agents Continue to Thrive with $22.6 Billion in Transactions in 2025

San Diego, CA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) has released its annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report today, recognizing 788 top-producing Latino real estate agents from all regions of the country. The 2026 rankings reveal that, while the overall number of transactions in the nation reached the lowest level in decades, Latino real estate agents recognized on the Top 250 list closed nearly 49,500 transactions, totaling $22.6 billion in sales volume. Agents on the list credit their success to their continued focus on the fastest-growing segment of new homebuyers: Latino homebuyers. The NAHREP Top 250 report is sponsored by Wells Fargo Home Lending.



With affordability still a challenge in most markets, Latino real estate agents continued to outperform their peers. Latino real estate agents recognized on the list increased their transactions by 12% and their volume by $1.9 billion, or 9%, over the past year, according to the data.



The vast majority of Top 250 Agents (95%) are bilingual, highlighting the importance of cultural competence when serving Latino buyers. Additionally, the report found that more than half of the agents on NAHREP’s Top 250 list identify as buyer’s agents, indicating that the Latino market is predominantly a buyer’s market.



“NAHREP is thrilled by this year’s report findings, as they reflect what we see in the market every day: Latino homebuyers are eager to grow roots and build their wealth, and they rightfully see homeownership as a major part of that journey,” said NAHREP National President Edwin Acevedo. “Latino real estate agents continue to solidify their influence by working closely with this largely untapped market and wielding their language and cultural skills to great success.”



Highest-Ranked Latino Agents by Category

The 2026 report recognizes the highest-ranking Latino agents across various national and regional categories. This year’s honorees represent a diversity of markets nationwide, from major metropolitan areas to growing communities.





Top Individual Agent by Transactions : Olga Garza, Nan and Company Properties (Houston, TX) – 354 transactions

: Olga Garza, Nan and Company Properties (Houston, TX) – 354 transactions Top Individual Agent by Sales Volume: Nelson Gonzalez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty (Miami Beach, FL) – $273 million in sales volume

Nelson Gonzalez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty (Miami Beach, FL) – $273 million in sales volume Top Individual Agent by Buyer-Side Transactions : Naiverh Carolina Castelao, Virtual Properties Realty (Duluth, GA) – 171 transactions

: Naiverh Carolina Castelao, Virtual Properties Realty (Duluth, GA) – 171 transactions Top Team by Transactions : RJ Reyes, Keller Williams Heritage, The Signature Group (San Antonio, TX) – 1,601 transactions

: RJ Reyes, Keller Williams Heritage, The Signature Group (San Antonio, TX) – 1,601 transactions Top Team by Sales Volume : RJ Reyes, Keller Williams Heritage, The Signature Group (San Antonio, TX) – $516 million in sales volume

: RJ Reyes, Keller Williams Heritage, The Signature Group (San Antonio, TX) – $516 million in sales volume Top Team by Buyer-Side Transactions: Ruben Luna, The Luna Team powered by eXp Realty (Avondale, AZ) – 625 buyer-side transactions



“At Wells Fargo, we’re deeply committed to helping open doors to homeownership for more families,” said Chuck Bishop, Head of Home Lending Customer Growth Segments. “We’re proud to recognize you as a NAHREP Top 250 honoree. This distinction reflects the trust you’ve built with your clients, the leadership you show in your community, and the real impact you’re making in advancing Latino homeownership nationwide.”



Top Companies Represented

The Top 250 honorees come from a wide variety of national brokerages. For the first time since the report’s initial release, eXp Realty had the most recognized agents with 147 on this year’s combined lists. Compass Real Estate, which includes the Anywhere Real Estate brands, ranked second with 143 agents. Keller Williams was third with 51 agents, followed by RE/MAX with 47 agents, and, in less than 2 years since its launch, Realty of America had 47 agents recognized.



For more information and to view the full report, visit: nahrep.org/top250/agents/honorees .



About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 62,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2026 policy priorities here.



Press Contact:

press@nahrep.org

(619) 719-4801