June 8 Could Mark the Beginning of the Biggest IPO in History.

Washington, D.C., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The week of June 8, 2026 is when the SpaceX IPO roadshow is expected to begin, kicking off the formal investor marketing process for what could become the largest public offering in history. It is a date most people have not yet marked on their calendar. James Altucher believes that will change quickly.

In a new free presentation , top tech expert and former hedge fund manager explains why he believes the week leading up to June 12 is the most important window for understanding what is actually behind this listing.

The Numbers Behind the Date

SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, raising approximately $75 billion in the offering. For context, the largest public offering ever completed raised $25.6 billion. SpaceX is targeting nearly three times that figure.

The scale of the underwriting reflects it. A syndicate of more than 21 banks has been organized to support the deal. And at the projected valuation, the listing would generate more exit value than all venture backed public offerings of the last decade combined.

What Is Actually Being Listed

At the center of the offering is Starlink. The satellite internet business generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, accounting for 61% of SpaceX's total revenue. In the first quarter of 2026, that share rose to 69%. Starlink reached 10.3 million subscribers across 155 countries by March 31, 2026.

The prospectus also reveals where the company is investing for the future. SpaceX plans to begin deploying orbital AI computing satellites as early as 2028, signaling that the satellite network is being built for far more than just internet connectivity.

Why the Week of June 8 Matters

Altucher says roadshows are turning points. Once institutional capital begins pricing in a major listing, the surrounding market reacts quickly, often before everyday investors have a chance to study what is happening.

His presentation walks through what he says is the core opportunity, why it is tied to the satellite network behind Starlink, and how he believes the story should be understood.

He adds: "Investors who recognize what's happening, and take action, have the chance to amass incredible wealth."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the expected June 12 listing. No email address, no credit card, and no sign up required. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a serial entrepreneur who has built and sold multiple companies over the course of his career. He is also a former hedge fund manager, and a longtime venture capitalist. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.