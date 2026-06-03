Willis introduces Capacity Revenue Protection to help Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland (PJM) energy producers to navigate increasing market uncertainty

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of Capacity Revenue Protection, an innovative solution designed to help PJM energy producers safeguard revenue when physical damage leads to UCAP (Accredited Unforced Capacity) reductions and prolonged capacity payment impacts. As this region continues to serve more than 65 million customers across the region and evolve its capacity market, this new offering provides a proactive way to stabilize revenue during uncertain moments such as extended recovery and recertification periods.

When physical damage reduces a generator’s UCAP, the financial impact can extend well beyond the repair timeline, often lasting 12 to 18 months. Traditional property and business interruption policies typically do not address this prolonged exposure. Capacity Revenue Protection is designed specifically to close that gap. The solution provides predictable, transparent support through a parametric structure aligned with PJM’s unique market dynamics and capacity rules. By helping producers maintain cash flow during extended UCAP recovery periods, the product strengthens financial resilience in an increasingly complex market environment.

Key Benefits Include:

Addressing capacity revenue exposure following UCAP reductions caused by physical damage

Stabilizing cash flow during lengthy recovery and recertification timelines

Filling a coverage gap not typically addressed by traditional insurance

Offering predictable, transparent support through a parametric structure

Aligning coverage with PJM-specific market dynamics and capacity requirements





“PJM’s capacity framework is undergoing meaningful change, and producers need tools that match the realities of today’s market,” said Brian Fitzgerald, Director, Senior Property & Nuclear Insurance Broker. “Capacity Revenue Protection gives our clients a way to protect revenue long after the physical repairs are complete. It’s a forward looking solution built to support financial stability in a period of heightened uncertainty.”

For more information on how Capacity Revenue Protection can help safeguard your PJM assets, visit https://wtwco.com/en-us/solutions/products/capacity-revenue-protection.



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